As the theatrical experience slowly returns to life after a basically year-long shutdown, Marvel surprised fans on Monday morning by dropping a deluge of information in a three-minute video titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies.” Narrated by the late Stan Lee, the half retrospective/half sizzle reel debuted the new title for Captain Marvel 2 alongside the first footage from The Eternals and a brief glimpse at Marvel’s jam-packed slate for 2022 and 2023.

According to the video, Captain Marvel 2 is now called The Marvels and has a brand new logo with a notable inclusion. The “S” in Marvels is spelled with the symbol from Ms. Marvel‘s costume, which further hints that Iman Vellani will be a major part of the sequel after she makes her debut in the Ms. Marvel series for Disney+. For those unfamiliar with the character, Ms. Marvel (real name: Kamala Khan) is a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager (from New Jersey), who became a breakout hit after being introduced in Marvel Comics in 2013. After having her Inhuman powers activated, Kamala adopted the mantle of Ms. Marvel as she followed in the footsteps of her biggest idol and eventual mentor, Captain Marvel.

You can see The Marvels logo and release date below:

On top of Ms. Marvel joining the sequel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau will also be jumping into the action. When we last saw Monica, her powers were being activated in the final episodes of WandaVision, which also suggested some tension between her character and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. In the comics, Monica has gone by several different names: Photon, Spectrum, and most notably, Captain Marvel. That’s right, at one point, Monica actually was Captain Marvel, and if there’s a couple of heroes roaming about with the same title, that would certainly explain the new title.

The Marvels (directed by Nia DaCosta) his theaters on November 11, 2022.

(Via Marvel)