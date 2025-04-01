What Are The Must-See Shows For April 2025?

Spring has supposedly sprung, and the streaming services are more than happy to oblige if you’re doing the seasonal cleaning thing. Let’s get real, though, there’s a good chance that you are browsing this list after the Reacher and Severance finales and could use some bingewatching distractions while waiting for more. So, don’t let my introductory chatter stop you from diving into this incoming sea of seasons in order of their releases.

Here are the must-see shows for April 2025.

Pulse: Season 1 (Netflix series 4/1)

Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher) and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) star in this medical drama that should appeal to The Pitt viewers. Literally heart-pounding action will revolve around a Level 1 Trauma Center, where residents still somehow have time to get randy. Additionally, the customary life-or-death situations will be further complicated by a natural disaster. No matter how much stress comes down the professional line, however, expect these fledgling doctors’ personal lives to deliver even more messiness.

The Bondsman: Season 1 (Prime Video/Amazon series 4/1)

Kevin Bacon stars as a demon-hunting bounty hunter in this series that turns horror conventions on their heads. He portrays Hub Halloran, who rises from the grave with regrets involving love and lost musical dreams. Perhaps one of those missed goals is within his grasp, but he’ll have to keep the Devil satisfied while getting his country groove back on during spare moments. This show looks like a hellaciously fun time, and few people can say no to Bacon.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 6 (Hulu series 4/8)

Gilead’s Most Wanted is gearing up to make a final push for the resistance in the Elisabeth Moss-starring Hulu flagship series. The above trailer teases a new “reformer” phase for Serena Joy while June and her fellow rebels are gearing up to make sure that Commander Lawrence regrets this entire sordid societal experiment. In the meantime, series creator Bruce Miller has moved aside as showrunner, so that he can develop follow-up series The Testaments, which will be based upon Margaret Atwood’s companion novel.

Hacks: Season 4 (Max series 4/10)

Comedy queens Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder return as Deborah and Ava, respectively, to make the most of Ava’s awe-inspiring turning of the tables in the most recent season finale. In the process, the pair will have to work for the survival of Deborah’s new late night show. Of course, Ava only believes that she “beat [Deborah] at her own game,” as revealed in the above trailer, and expect this further meeting of the minds to get ugly. Hold on, Ava, you’re in for more than you ever imagined.

Black Mirror: Season 7 (Netflix series 4/10)

The technological nightmare continues with a new supply of terrorized characters portrayed by Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Billy Magnussen, and Harriet Walter, for starters. The Penguin‘s Cristin Milioti also reprises her Nanette Cole role in a followup to the infamous, Twilight Zone-inspired “USS Callister” episode, but don’t expect to see Jesse Plemons because, well, you know.

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO series 4/13)

The acclaimed video-game adaptation returns with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey back as Joel and Ellie following their quest through the Cordyceps-afflicted United States. They will be joined by Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, and ideally, the toxic fandom can give it a rest and actually focus on the experience of watching these survivors thrive even while inside and outside peril continues.