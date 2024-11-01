Spooky season treated the streaming world well in October, and now, it’s time to dream pumpkins as pie while plotting what you will watch while eating them. Luckily, several incredible series return this month with new offerings worth noticing, too. Here are the must-see shows for November:

The Day of the Jackal: Season 1 (Peacock series debuting 11/7)

Can there be too many espionage-fueled shows for audiences? We will soon find out if there’s an appetite for a series that follows the same subject matter of the 1970s action thriller movie. Recent Broadway Cabaret Emcee Eddie Redmayne takes on the lone-assassin role of the Jackal, whose unparalleled run of lucrative hits meets more than its match when Latasha Lynch’s British intelligence officer is hot on his trail.

Outer Banks: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series returning 11/7)

The Pogues won’t stop with the treasure hunting, and they remain back-in-time after attempting a “normal” existence in the OBX. This, of course, isn’t successful and the hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure proved to be too tempting with new foes now ratcheting up the pressure with some The Walking Dead flavor to boot. Don’t worry, a Zombie John B. is not going to happen, but perhaps if a Season 5 renewal is announced, that curiosity could be satisfied. Sure, this is not that kind of show, but never say never.

Arcane: League of Legends: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 11/9)

Those audience members who are eagerly awaiting more of Prime Video/Amazon’s Fallout will want to pencil in Ella Purnell’s other excellent video-game TV series will return with its characters exploring more darkness. Choice and spiraling consequences are afoot with Netflix declining to reveal too much about the upcoming chapter, which is kind-of nice for a change to cultivate some mystery.

Cross: Season 1 (Amazon series premiering 11/14)

Watch out, Reacher. Alan Ritchson’s newest Dad TV colleague on Prime Video/Amazon isn’t as tall or buff, but elite D.C. forensic psychologist Alex Cross can climb inside heads of defendants after other detectives have floundered. This series is inspired by the infamous James Patterson character yet isn’t based upon any particular Alex Cross novel, and Patterson is thrilled with the first season. Amazon seems to feel the same way by already renewing for a second season.

Silo: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series returning 11/15)

Rebecca Ferguson’s action-packed, sci-fi show returns for more showrunning prowess from Graham Yost. This season, onscreen events will be divided between Juliette’s home silo, where the sh*t is hitting the proverbial fan, and the “dead” silo where she has taken refuge after exile, but she’s not alone. Nor has her memory faded from her old stomping grounds, where people are starting to really demand answers. Remember the generator sequence of the first season? Expect to feel that tension several fold with Ferguson owning every moment.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 11/15)

This streaming service sure does love its split seasons lately, but this supersized season punctuates in the right places. Miyagi-do and Kreese’s newest version of Cobra Kai will face off at the Sekai Taikai worldwide tournament, and hilariously, they suddenly have other incredible dojos to fight because karate still exists outside of the Valley. Will Miguel, Robby, and Samantha be able to defeat the entire globe on their own while Daniel and Johnny are inevitably at each other’s throats? Adults are such a bummer, man, and old rivalries somehow never die, much like Cobra Kai.

Dune: Prophecy: Season 1 (HBO series streaming on Max 11/17)

This prequel will take place long before Paul Atreides rode a sandworm (and WBD rolled out two successful movies) when a sisterhood couldn’t even imagine Duncan Idaho existed. Alright, that last detail was only meant to be fun, but this show will detail how the aforementioned sisterhood, Bene Gesserit, will show the audience a new side of Frank Herbert’s epic brainchild. Dune: Prophecy follows the Sisterhood of Dune book penned by Brian Herbert (son of Frank) and Kevin J. Anderson and launches around 10,000 years before the blockbuster movies began. A war has destroyed technology as this civilization has known it, and with that, the worldbuilding can begin anew.