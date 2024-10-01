Spooky season has finally arrived, and the TV agenda is responding accordingly even though September’s crop of arrivals aren’t fully out of the picture yet, Halloween programming is switching to the front burner. Expect James Wan to scare the hell out of you and those FX vampires to make you laugh it off, but don’t worry, horror isn’t the only game this month. Comedies, dramas, and thrillers represent as well.

Here are the must-see shows (in order of premiere date) for October 2024:

Abbott Elementary: Season 4 (ABC series premiering 10/9)

Fans of Quinta Brunson’s barrier-smashing mockumentary/sitcom have one pressing question on their minds: what will happen after Janine and Gregory kissed? After Tyler Jesse Williams’ Emmy win, he fielded questions this way: “You’re definitely gonna get an answer as to what’s going on with them…. You’ll know in the first episode.” Now there’s no excuse but to tune in live or when the show streams next-day on Hulu.

Teacup: Season 1 (Peacock series streaming 10/10)

James Wan must not believe that he has enough on his plate because he added this Peacock horror series to his revolving door of tasks. This horror series stars Yvonne Stahovski and Scott Speedman and according to the synopsis, “follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.” The story is based upon Robert McCammon’s Bram Stoker Award-nominated Stinger with a more minimalistic, stripped down take that Strahovski might have found more stressful than her entire Handmaid’s Tale run.

Outer Banks: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 10/10)

This season takes the Pogues in time after that 18-month leap into the future that came with an eye toward Blackbeard’s treasure. As such, this season follows the El Dorado gold discovery and subsequent attempts for the group to be “normal” and run a tour-based business at their “new safe haven,” which they are calling “Poguelandia 2.0.” Good luck? This season will see them group facing off with dangerous new forces, including a character portrayed by Pollyanna McIntosh of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. It’s not quite a Jadis crossover, but it will probably be that unsettling.

NCIS: Origins: Season 1 (CBS series debuting 10/14)

Journey back to 1991, a full decade before NCIS first introduced us to the enigmatic Leroy Jethro Gibbs. This prequel series will trace his earlier investigative days and those personality solidifying moments surrounding the death of Gibbs’ (Austin Stowell) wife and daughter and his fraught relationship with dad Jackson. Will we meet a young Ducky, too? CBS hasn’t given that detail away, but we will get to know the younger Special Agent Michael Franks as portrayed by Kyle Schmid. This is no NCIS: Tony and Ziva, and that’s alright.

Shrinking: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series streaming 10/16)

Harrison Ford’s other streaming series is gearing up to return with more psychologically-oriented humor. By the power of Taylor Sheridan, Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, the man who embodied Han Solo and Indiana Jones has now officially become a TV dude.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/17)

LA’s most sensational defense attorney will begin a third season based upon Connelly’s fifth The Lincoln Lawyer book, The Gods of Guilt. As executive producer Ross Fineman hinted following the second season finale, Mickey will go up against “the toughest case he’s ever had,” and “and there’s a nagging sense that he might have been responsible in some way.” Of equal (or potentially even greater) interest to viewers is how much of Neve Campbell’s character, Maggie ^^^ (Mickey’s ex wife), will be in this season. Sure, this might be due to flashback scenes, but some Neve is better than none.