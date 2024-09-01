What Are The Must-See Shows For September 2024?

Several returning beloved TV series could dominate the coming month with Dad TV receiving strong representation, but that’s not the whole picture. A heist night, a murder mystery, and a Netflix series that is both loved and loathed promise to deliver variety in a month when weather will likely still be sweltering. Don’t worry, there will be plenty to watch from the cool comfort of your couch.

Here are the must-see shows (in order of premiere date) for September 2024:

Slow Horses: Season 4 (Apple TV+ series streaming 9/4)

Are you ready to see Jackson Lamb’s living space? Those and other messy thrills are coming to this world of f*cked up MI5 agents who find themselves handling matters of utmost national importance. This season follows Mick Herron’s fourth Slough House novel, Spook Street, and Jackson’s cadre of misfits will find themselves embroiled within a terror attack in a shopping district. Come for the action and intrigue, and stick around for a grumpy, farting Gary Oldman in the role of his life.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist: Season 1 (Peacock series streaming 9/5)

This heist story is based upon iHeartRadio’s Fight Night podcast, which heads back to October 1970 when Muhammad Ali returned to boxing in what turned out to be the same evening that “Chicken Man” (Kevin Hart) pulled off a historical heist during a party full of ultra-wealthy post-fight patrons. By the end of the evening, multi-million-dollars of thievery went down, and this shockingly brazen crime spree became a longwinded headache for detective J.D. Hudson, one of Atlanta’s first Black detectives.

The Perfect Couple: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 9/5)

Nicole Kidman has not-so-quietly been amassing TV series on HBO, Hulu, and Amazon, so it only makes sense that she would follow up her A Family Affair Netflix movie with a TV series on the same streaming service. This (presumably limited) series looks like a cross between The White Lotus and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Kidman portraying the matriarch of a wealthy Nantucket family. In this adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s book, the fam is about to welcome a daughter-in-law, yet unfortunately, the wedding weekend turns into a murder scene, and the whodunit begins.

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 4 (Starz series streaming 9/6)

This series will unfurl its final season, and expect to see Tariq finding himself in the same plight as Ghost many years ago while Detective Carter circles. Despite that danger, multiple family members remain “too close to the game,” according to the Starz synopsis, while major changes sit on the horizon for another Power show. It’s never too late to dive into this crime saga, by the way, because the 50 Cent TV universe will stay alive elsewhere with the audience clearly here for it.

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 9/12)

Well, Emily got together with Gabriel in Part 1 of this season, but since this is a Darren Star series, no couple can stay happy for too long. Fortunately, Emily will leave Paris for other European destinations, so we will have a nice distraction from the romantic melodrama because you know that Camille is going to start circling again even though — let’s face it — she doesn’t even truly want Gabriel. Bring on the gorgeous scenery and ridiculous fashion already.

The Old Man: Season 2 (FX series releasing on 9/12, streaming on Hulu 9/13)

The Dude will always be Jeff Bridges’ most iconic role, but Dan Chase might not be too far behind when everything is said and done. Bridges embraces the John Wick-Meets-Taken vibe of this show revolving around a 75-year-old former assassin, who has still got “it,” but he’s not exactly in 1980s action hero shape. This season picks up with John Lithgow’s Harold Harper now on the move with Dan, and together, they will attempt to “rescue” Alia Shawkat’s Emily/Angela after she was kidnapped by warlord Faraz Hamzad. She might not be too willing to cooperate, however.