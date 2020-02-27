Narcos: Mexico, despite being as intense and violent as its predecessor (and high on its own supply), is becoming masterful at setting up quietly resonant closing moments while not taking the cliffhanger route. And I can appreciate that. In the streaming era, when entire seasons drop at once, cliffhangers are almost cruel when an audience must wait over a year to find out what happened. Let’s get real, too: Narcos franchise fans tend to binge hard and fast. Cliffhangers are not needed here to stoke ongoing interest. Closing a season with understated moments is also practical because the War on Drugs won’t ever end. It could be exhausting to keep watching finales like the ones from the Escobar years (him refusing to surrender and later going down on a rooftop) that don’t work well with recent history. If that pattern continued, we’d eventually see El Chapo pop into a tunnel and wave goodbye for a year. It would be beyond parody. I do hope the show sticks with reflective resolutions that suggest what’s to come.

Before we dig in here, here’s another reason why Narcos beats every other TV franchise when it comes to promo images. This image up there ^^^ of Scoot McNairy’s mustache? Netflix used that image for months to tease this season, and it illustrated a long-awaited confrontation. When the moment arrived, the showdown didn’t go as planned. There wasn’t a payoff for the characters, but for the audience? Hell, yeah. It was great to see two lions (mentally) circle each other while conceding that they’ve both lost the battle.

Granted, Narcos: Mexico‘s second season did lead up to its final minutes with a mayhem-filled scene of revenge full of climactic adrenaline. This was both obligatory and necessary, to illuminate the truth of what was soon to be stated by Félix Gallardo. In particular, the shoe literally dropped on the remnants of Gallardo’s cartel leadership when Clavel gets beaten to death in a shopping mall while a spitting Chapo witnesses.

The franchise has held a lot of moments like these, obviously. They’re bread and butter and gruesome and all that, but they’re almost operatic in their execution. They’re also sometimes (disturbingly) funny, as with the bloodbath last season where Don Neto kept wearing his headphones. Yet there’s a ton of value in quietly forecasting the fights to come. Moments of conversation allow the corrupted soul of the franchise to flourish. In this universe — a very real one, although dramatized by Netflix — justice can’t win. There won’t ever be a happy ending in this saga. To that inevitability, last year’s finale made a fantastic set-up: Scoot’s character, who narrated all along, finally comes into view as dogged DEA agent Walt Breslin. The assumption was that we’d get to see Scoot kick some ass this season. And he did kick some ass. One and done is how the fledgling DEA wanted to do this thing, but it’s not quite that simple.

Part of that has to do with that unending reality of the War on Drugs. Also, as we learn by midseason, Walt — a composite character based upon an amalgamation of multiple DEA agents — wields a dual purpose. He’s damaged, and even more than seeking revenge for Kiki Camerena’s death, Walt struggles with immense guilt over not being able to save his brother from OD’ing. All season, he hunted Félix Gallardo, who screwed himself over in his eternal quest for power. He betrayed too many people and proved that he’s not so indispensable in guiding Mexico’s drug empire. The final scene of the season shows Félix in jail after Walt felt compelled to visit. Walt finally stares down what he’s been chasing, and he expects to find closure. He wants to see some remorse materialize in Félix’s face when he holds that photo of Kiki up to the glass.

Not that Félix showed his cards. He showed everyone else’s cards and taunted the hell out of Walt, who we saw alternately exude bravado and squirm with discomfort. I love that the show fictionalized this conversation between a real-life drug lord and a made-up character. They took it in one hell of a different direction than what we usually see in the hero-vs-villain dichotomy. And I love that they’re toying with the “we’re not so different, you and I” cliché without actually saying it. They don’t need to say it, since about 800 recent movies and TV shows have articulated that line. But the sentiment is here.

Don’t get me wrong, man. I also giggle every time some villain offers up, “We’re not so different, you and I.” Admit it, you get a little giddy when you hear it happen, too. But it’s rewarding to see such dynamics bypass the standard entry point and dive deeper. It’s more personal. Not so black-and-white. That a series did this in the middle of a run is gutsy without a renewal announcement in hand, but Narcos has earned that confidence. Five seasons in, and this franchise has many more stories left to tell.