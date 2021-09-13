Narcos: Mexico managed to be as intense and violent as its predecessor and continued to get high on its own supply in Season 2. However, that batch of episodes came to a resonant close with Diego Luna’s Félix Gallardo quietly yet gleefully warning Scoot McNairy’s Walt Breslin of the circus that the fledgling DEA had inadvertently unleashed with its mega-bust of the Guadalajara Cartel. As Félix put it to Walt, “You’re going to miss me,” and those are ominous (if not fighting) words.

Well, Netflix has now unveiled a first look at that circus with a teaser and a release date for the series’ third (and final) season. Also, this season arrives with what might be the best tagline of all time: “THE FINAL BLOW.”

What a masterpiece. Season 3 streams on November 5. Here’s the season synopsis:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…

In other words, all of those drug lords who previously agreed to get along and “prosper” in the Season 2 finale were full of sh*t. The Tijuana, Juarez, the Gulf, and Sinaloa cartels all got divvied up with (the now notorious) Chapo Guzmán positioned for a future Sinaloa takeover. In the middle of it all will be Scoot McNairy’s mustache, attempting to fight his own personal demons while fending off an almost entirely fresh cast of bad guys, including one portrayed by Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) in a guest slot.

Good luck to Scoot’s mustache. Enjoy these new photos, which are full of menacing drug lords and ladies on telephones.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 streams on November 5.