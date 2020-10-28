Narcos: Mexico has gotten high on its own supply (for two seasons) and has managed to be as intense as Narcos‘ three preceding seasons. Of course, the timeline flipped, and Narcos: Mexico partially takes place beforehand, during the start of the War on Drugs in the 1980s. As we know, that war never ended, but Scoot McNairy‘s Walt Breslin will keep the mustache coming while hammering away at the nonexistent final yard line as El Chapo starts to ascend to power. In the last season finale, we saw Walt’s quiet confrontation with Diego Luna’s drug lord after his imprisonment. The mayhem will continue under new plazas, and Netflix has announced that the next installment is definitely happening, and that includes a little behind-the-camera bonus for fans.

Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar during the first two Narcos seasons, will return to direct two episodes of Narcos: Mexico‘s third season. For old time’s sake, let’s revisit Escobar, shall we?

However, Netflix does not list Moura on the returning cast list (Scoot is definitely back, though), so Moura will likely be confined to time behind the camera, or heck, who knows, maybe we’ll see Escobar as a surprise? The timelines between the two series overlap all over the place, so it’s not inconceivable. Here’s a third season synopsis:

Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away.

Meanwhile, five-season showrunner Eric Newman will be handing his showrunning duties to co-creator Carlo Barnard (while Newman continues to executive produce but segues into work on another Netflix series, an opioid-focused drama, Painkiller, Escape From Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Daniel Kaluuya).

Narcos: Mexico‘s third season will star Scoot, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa. Here’s a “teaser” that’s a recap of seasons past with no release date for Season 3 as of yet.