Getty Image

Nathalie Emmanuel is perhaps best known these days for portraying Missandei on Game of Thrones. As the Khaleesi’s right-hand woman who met a tragic end, Emmanuel’s steely expression while uttering her final cry (“Dracarys”) served as a message of strength and helped fuel the series’ final episodes. Emmanuel is also voicing a key member of the resistance in Netflix’s upcoming The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a puppet-filled epic that will stream in late August and holds more than a few similarities to Thrones. The series acts as a prequel of sorts to Jim Henson’s 1982 film, The Dark Crystal, which cultivated a cult following that will likely pounce on the series once it streams.

Emmanuel was gracious enough to speak with us about both these series, along with her current experience on the Fast and Furious 9 production. She also told us about her time with Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series (by Mindy Kaling) and a certain viral video that’s beloved by Thrones fans.

We’re here to mostly talk about The Dark Crystal, but I simply can’t move past your last line in Game of Thrones. Do people yell it at you when you walk down the street?

Not really like that, but I definitely get it a lot on social media. On all sorts of different posts, even if it’s not at all about Game of Thrones, people write “Dracarys!” under them.

You’ve said that ending Game of Thrones was like a breakup, but has that changed with all the projects you’ve got going these days?

Of course. I guess when I made that comment, I was also talking more about when it comes time to sign up for new shows, where it was a thing like, “I’m not ready yet, I’m not over the last one.” But lately, I’ve definitely been keeping myself busy, so that’s good.

Well, The Dark Crystal feels more than a little bit Thrones-y.

Absolutely. There are a lot of themes that are similar, you know, like different families and clans and especially the kinds of power struggles and hierarchical systems that they have in both shows. In The Dark Crystal, they have the threat of The Darkening, and with Game of Thrones, they have the threat of Night King and the dead. So, it’s really fun that I get to live in that fantasy world a bit in The Dark Crystal. And also with both, I was able to get a really good character.