It’s been a few years since Comedy Central’s Nathan For You aired its last episode, even if fans didn’t know it was truly the end until nearly a year later. Which is likely why news of Nathan Fielder’s next project is welcome for fans of his unique brand of television.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed Friday that Fielder will helm an HBO series called The Rehearsal where he will do basically everything fans expect at this point: star in, write, direct, and executive produce a comedy series. The show, which skipped its pilot phase and reportedly will go straight to series, sounds as genre-bending as Nathan For You was on Comedy Central.

The Rehearsal, a half-hour comedy, is set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped and features Fielder giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives. It’s unclear if The Rehearsal will be scripted or a docuseries similar to How To; HBO declined comment when asked for additional details on the series.

Fielder will certainly join good company with whatever the project becomes. A lineup of How To… With John Wilson and The Rehearsal, both of which Fielder executive produces, would be the envy of any absurdist comedy fan, if we still lived in an age where what time things debuted in prime time still mattered all that much.

Still, with this show and the “problematic” HGTV knockoff show in the works for Showtime, we’re on the precipice of a lot of Nathan Fielder content. Exciting times, indeed.