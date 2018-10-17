There Will Be No More ‘Nathan For You’ For You Because Nathan Fielder Has Ended The Series

COMEDY CENTRAL

The last new episode of Nathan for You, Comedy Central’s wonderful series about Nathan Fielder lending his business expertise to those in need (it’s more interesting, and hilarious, than that sounds), aired nearly a year ago, with no whispers of a fifth season. Here’s why: Fielder has ended the show, making “Finding Frances” not only a great season finale, but also a perfect series finale.

“For the past five years, Comedy Central had the pleasure of working with the brilliant Nathan Fielder on Nathan For You,” the network confirmed in a statement to Pitchfork. “His innovative and quick-witted humor has made the show a comedic touchstone and we’re proud to have been a part of it. We respect Nathan’s decision to end the series and look forward to geeking out over his next project.” To quote another dearly-departed Comedy Central series, I give this announcement zero stars (Summit Ice is especially bummed).

Nathan for You, I love you.

Again.

Nathan for You, I love you.

Again.

Nathan for You, I love you.

Fielder, who also worked on Important Things with Demetri Martin, Jon Benjamin Has a Van, and, uh, Canadian Idol, has not announced his next project. But he’s probably working on it right now with a bunch of friends.

(Via Pitchfork)

