Nathan (made a show) for you.

Showtime announced on Thursday that it has ordered a half-hour comedy titled The Curse created by Nathan Fielder and Uncut Gems co-writer and -director Benny Safdie and starring Oscar winner Emma Stone. The other Safdie brother, Josh, is listed as an executive producer. There’s a lot to like in there. “The Curse is a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show,” according to a press release. There’s a lot to like in there, too.

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” said Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc., in a statement. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.” That sounds like industry jargon, because it is, but credit where credit’s due: Showtime gave us Twin Peaks: The Return, and now this.

The “holy sh*t, I’m gonna…” meme has never been more appropriate.