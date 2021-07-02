After an explosive diarrhea outbreak forced NBC to shut down production on Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, it’s upcoming game show based on the popular backyard water slide, the network is reportedly struggling with how to air the show. According to reports, the show only had five days of filming left, but those five days were pretty important because it involved shooting the final event. In other words, it’s a game show that doesn’t have a champion, and it’s threatening the release of the $18 million project hosted by comedians Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches.

And the pressure is on, because it’s scheduled to premiere in a prime spot, on Aug. 8, immediately after the closing ceremony of the Olympics. Not only that, but most of the $18 million show had already been filmed — seven weeks, leaving just five days of filming ahead — when up to 40 crew members fell violently ill.

As previously reported, Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide was forced into shutdown two weeks ago after a crew member tested positive for giardia, a microscopic parasite that can cause explosive diarrhea. The situation quickly worsened as it became a full-on outbreak that resulted in members of the crew collapsing or being “forced to run into port-o-potties.” An all-around crappy situation, if you will.

