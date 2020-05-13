Some “peachy keen” news is in store for Neil Gaiman fans. An adaptation of The Sandman (the DC Comics/Vertigo series that began in the late 1980s and spanned decades) is actually coming our way, and sooner than we’d imagined. Nope, this isn’t the long-gestating TV series that will eventually arrive on Netflix (in live-action form) and was due to shoot before the pandemic shuffle. That in-process effort followed long after New Line Cinema wanted to give it a go with Joseph Gordon Levitt headlining, but all of that can be swept out of our dreams for the time being. An Audible version of Gaiman’s creation is on the near-ish horizon with a magnificent cast.

Gaiman dropped the news himself on Twitter with a curious headliner: Morpheus, the God of Dreams, will be voiced by great Scotsman James McAvoy. In addition, the cast will include Kat Dennings (as the adorable goth herself, Death, although we’ll be sadly missing out on this visual) and Michael Sheen (as Lucifer!), along with Riz Ahmed, Samantha Morton, Andy Serkis, Taron Egerton, and loads more talent.

“You are going to be able to listen to the full cast #TheSandmanAudio at @audible from July 15th,” the fantasy author tweeted. “This will be @DirkMaggs’ adaptation of the first 3 Graphic Novels. They are stunning, with the cast of your dreams…”

It really is a cast of dreams, and although we haven’t heard anything about casting for the Netflix show, the Warner Bros. TV drama will reportedly be the most expensive DC Entertainment show ever. With a tease like that, maybe we can (at least) dream that this audio cast is actually the TV cast as well? The Sandman audio will arrive on June 15.