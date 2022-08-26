Long ago, Blockbuster Video had the chance to buy a fledgling little company that was delivering DVDs to customers by mail. The rental giant took a pass. That company would quickly become Netflix, and within a few years it would completely revolutionize how people watch movies in the home. As Netflix became a massive entertainment powerhouse, Blockbuster began shuttering locations across the nation, and now, it’s down to its last store in Bend, Oregon, which is somehow still holding on and doing deals with Oreo?

In short, Netflix absolutely crushed Blockbuster, which makes it hilariously awkward (and, maybe, even deliciously petty) that the streaming platform is unveiling a new sitcom based on the failed rental giant. Creatively titled Blockbuster, the new series will star Randall Park (WandaVision), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and JB Smoove (Arrested Development) when it arrives in November.

Here’s the official logline:

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

The cast will also include Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, and Madeline Arthur who will round out the employees at the last remaining and inevitably doomed Blockbuster location.

Netflix also released a set of first-look photos from Blockbuster, which you can see below:

Blockbuster starts streaming November 3 on Netflix.