Netflix rings in the holidays with a handful of exciting originals starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood right now. First up is Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which sees Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a couple in the midst of a nasty divorce. Next is 6 Underground, a Michael Bay action flick with Ryan Reynolds as its lead. And Henry Cavill’s fantasy series The Witcher closes out the month by giving fans of the book and video game series a worthy adaptation of the supernatural monster hunter.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix this December.

Marriage Story (Netflix film streaming 12/6)

Noah Baumbach’s star-studded divorce drama lands on Netflix this month. The film takes a look at messy breakups with Scarlett Johansson playing an actress and mother named Nicole, who is intent on separating from her stage director husband Charlie (Adam Driver). Laura Dern and Ray Liotta play their hard-hitting lawyers, who don’t help in diffusing the tension and resentment building between the pair when Nicole moves herself and their son across the country. It’s an intimate look at the emotional wreckage of a divorce and the struggle to put a family back together again, and it’s carried by some brilliant performances by Driver and Johansson.

The Witcher (Netflix series streaming 12/20)

Henry Cavill sheds his Superman cape for the lead role in this fantasy epic based on a series of novels and popular video games of the same name. Cavill plays Geralt, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities who struggles to conform to societal rules. His loner status is challenged when he’s sent to guard a young princess harboring a dangerous secret, and most of season one sets up their journey across the increasingly volatile Continent.

6 Underground (Netflix film streaming 12/13)

Ryan Reynolds returns to his action roots, minus the Deadpool suit, with this Michael Bay flick about a group of covert ops types who fake their own death and operate in the shadows to take down notorious criminals. Reynolds plays the leader of the crew who recruits skilled agents with unique skills who have nothing to lose. Expect a ton of explosions and some snarky dialogue with this one.