Netflix rings in the holidays with a handful of exciting originals starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood right now. First up is Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which sees Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a couple in the midst of a nasty divorce. Next is 6 Underground, a Michael Bay action flick with Ryan Reynolds as its lead. And Henry Cavill’s fantasy series The Witcher closes out the month by giving fans of the book and video game series a worthy adaptation of the supernatural monster hunter.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix this December.
Marriage Story (Netflix film streaming 12/6)
Noah Baumbach’s star-studded divorce drama lands on Netflix this month. The film takes a look at messy breakups with Scarlett Johansson playing an actress and mother named Nicole, who is intent on separating from her stage director husband Charlie (Adam Driver). Laura Dern and Ray Liotta play their hard-hitting lawyers, who don’t help in diffusing the tension and resentment building between the pair when Nicole moves herself and their son across the country. It’s an intimate look at the emotional wreckage of a divorce and the struggle to put a family back together again, and it’s carried by some brilliant performances by Driver and Johansson.
The Witcher (Netflix series streaming 12/20)
Henry Cavill sheds his Superman cape for the lead role in this fantasy epic based on a series of novels and popular video games of the same name. Cavill plays Geralt, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities who struggles to conform to societal rules. His loner status is challenged when he’s sent to guard a young princess harboring a dangerous secret, and most of season one sets up their journey across the increasingly volatile Continent.
6 Underground (Netflix film streaming 12/13)
Ryan Reynolds returns to his action roots, minus the Deadpool suit, with this Michael Bay flick about a group of covert ops types who fake their own death and operate in the shadows to take down notorious criminals. Reynolds plays the leader of the crew who recruits skilled agents with unique skills who have nothing to lose. Expect a ton of explosions and some snarky dialogue with this one.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in December:
Avail. 12/1
Dead Kids
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
A Night at the Roxbury
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Hustle & Flow
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Avail. 12/2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Avail. 12/3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone
Avail. 12/4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
Avail. 12/5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
Avail. 12/6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River
Avail. 12/8
From Paris with Love
Avail. 12/9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night
Avail. 12/10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3
Avail. 12/11
The Sky Is Pink
Avail. 12/12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Avail. 12/13
6 Underground
Avail. 12/15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Avail. 12/16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Avail. 12/17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Avail. 12/18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
Avail. 12/19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
Avail. 12/20
The Two Popes
The Witcher
Avail. 12/22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Avail. 12/23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Avail. 12/24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
Avail. 12/25
Sweetheart
Avail. 12/26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité\
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
Avail. 12/27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Avail. 12/28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Avail. 12/29
Lawless
Avail. 12/30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Avail. 12/31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in December:
December 1
Yoga Hosers
December 2
Africa: Season 1
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature’s Great Events : Series 1
Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
December 4
Thor: Ragnarok
December 11
Get Santa
December 14
Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Season 1-5
December 15
Helix: Season 2
December 18
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
December 19
George of the Jungle 2
December 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
December 31
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler’s List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter’s Bone
XXX: State of the Union