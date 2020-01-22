We’re still in the depths of winter with light at the end of the tunnel, and that optimism brings more Netflix original series. First up, the increasingly The Wire-esque Netflix show, Narcos: Mexico, intensifies a manhunt following the tragic death of an iconic agent, and the offbeat-looking Horse Girl introduces Alison Brie like you’ve never seen her before. Oh, and Locke and Key should satisfy many a fantasy sweet tooth out there.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this February.
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 2/13)
Following the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena, dogged followup agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy and his righteous mustache) will be unrelentingly upon the case. He’s an unorthodox chap who we last saw pretending to seek tilapia in the season 2 finale, but his true prey happens to be Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), who’s now the Godfather of the Guadalajara cartel. Of course, there might be betrayal everywhere, and it remains to be seen whether Gallardo shall fall at the hand of a so-called loyalist or within the hailstorm of retribution (known as “Operation Levenda”) from the U.S.
Locke & Key: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 2/7)
Joe Hill’s best-selling Locke and Key horror comic has been rolling around in adaptation limbo for quite some time. Finally, though, the Keyhouse and its magical powers will reach a streaming audience, so everyone can witness magical powers that probably should have stayed buried as a family’s history intended. The Locke siblings and their mother must navigate and protect an unfurling new world, which shall be unleashed by keys that could be connected to their father’s death. In the comics, Hill laid out an elaborate mythos for the keys and their various functions, so hopefully this will only be the first of multiple seasons.
Horse Girl (Netflix film streaming 2/7)
From Bojack Horseman to a different type of GLOW, Alison Brie takes on a strange new role as a socially isolated clerk who prefers the company of horses over people. Really, who could blame her? She’s also into supernatural crime shows, which makes things extra eerie when bizarrely surreal dreams start to invade her every day life. She’s having visions, or is she? This dark comedy/psychological thriller revolves around the search for the truth, if it even exists.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January:
Avail. 2/1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Avail. 2/3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Avail. 2/4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Avail. 2/5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Avail. 2/6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Avail. 2/7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Avail. 2/8
The Coldest Game
Avail. 2/9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
Avail. 2/11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA
Q Ball
Avail. 2/12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Avail. 2/13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Avail. 2/14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Avail. 2/15
Starship Troopers
Avail. 2/17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Avail. 2/19
Chef Show: Volume 3
Avail. 2/20
Spectros
Avail. 2/21
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Avail. 2/22
Girl On The Third Floor
Avail. 2/23
Full Count
Avail. 2/25
Every Time I Die
Avail. 2/26
I Am Not Okay With This
Avail. 2/27:
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Avail. 2/28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Avail. 2/29
Jerry Maguire
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February:
2/11
Clouds of Sils Maria
2/14
District 9
2/15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Leaving 2/18/20
The 2000s: Season 1
2/19
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
2/20
Lincoln
2/21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
2/26
Our Idiot Brother
2/27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
2.28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
2/29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air