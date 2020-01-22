We’re still in the depths of winter with light at the end of the tunnel, and that optimism brings more Netflix original series. First up, the increasingly The Wire-esque Netflix show, Narcos: Mexico, intensifies a manhunt following the tragic death of an iconic agent, and the offbeat-looking Horse Girl introduces Alison Brie like you’ve never seen her before. Oh, and Locke and Key should satisfy many a fantasy sweet tooth out there.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this February.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 2/13)

Following the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena, dogged followup agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy and his righteous mustache) will be unrelentingly upon the case. He’s an unorthodox chap who we last saw pretending to seek tilapia in the season 2 finale, but his true prey happens to be Miguel Ángel ​Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), who’s now the Godfather of the Guadalajara cartel. Of course, there might be betrayal everywhere, and it remains to be seen whether Gallardo shall fall at the hand of a so-called loyalist or within the hailstorm of retribution (known as “Operation Levenda”) from the U.S.

Locke & Key: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 2/7)

Joe Hill’s best-selling Locke and Key horror comic has been rolling around in adaptation limbo for quite some time. Finally, though, the Keyhouse and its magical powers will reach a streaming audience, so everyone can witness magical powers that probably should have stayed buried as a family’s history intended. The Locke siblings and their mother must navigate and protect an unfurling new world, which shall be unleashed by keys that could be connected to their father’s death. In the comics, Hill laid out an elaborate mythos for the keys and their various functions, so hopefully this will only be the first of multiple seasons.

Horse Girl (Netflix film streaming 2/7)

From Bojack Horseman to a different type of GLOW, Alison Brie takes on a strange new role as a socially isolated clerk who prefers the company of horses over people. Really, who could blame her? She’s also into supernatural crime shows, which makes things extra eerie when bizarrely surreal dreams start to invade her every day life. She’s having visions, or is she? This dark comedy/psychological thriller revolves around the search for the truth, if it even exists.