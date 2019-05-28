Getty Image

Recent anti-abortion legislation in states like Alabama, Missouri, and Ohio has garnered criticism from musicians, comedians and, surprisingly, conservative figures like Tomi Lahren. These reactions have largely been focused on Alabama. However, the entertainment industry at large has been more focused on Georgia, where many television and film productions are housed thanks to the state’s generous tax credits. A few prominent production companies and individuals have decried the legislation, but Netflix is the first major studio to threaten action.

According to Variety, the trade publication was unable to get “the film and TV divisions at The Walt Disney Co., WarnerMedia, Sony Pictures Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Viacom, Fox and Amazon Studios” to comment on the matter. Netflix, however, was willing to respond. In fact, their chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, was more than happy to give them a statement:

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law… It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Obviously, as Sarandos points out, the streaming giant isn’t pulling out of Georgia yet as “the legislation has not yet been implemented.” But while other productions, like the Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams HBO series Lovecraft Country, will remain in the state while promising to donate to offsetting charities, Netflix’s statement seems to suggest that more could possibly happen in the near future.

(Via Variety)