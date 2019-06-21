Amazon Prime

Earlier this week, fans of Amazon Prime’s Good Omens adaptation became aware of a religiously-fueled petition calling upon Netflix — yes, Netflix — the cancel the series. Why? Because it was “another step to make satanism appear normal, light and acceptable” and, most egregiously, it depicted the voice of the Almighty as a woman. Even co-author and showrunner Neil Gaiman had a laugh with it, especially since Good Omens is on Amazon Prime and not on Netflix.

Seeing as how brands will be brands, though, it was only a matter of time before Netflix and Amazon’s social media accounts got in on the action. In response to a tweeted story from The Guardian about the petition, Netflix’s official Twitter account for its operations in Ireland and the U.K. quipped, “ok we promise not to make any more.”

ok we promise not to make any more https://t.co/TRPux36kcX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 20, 2019

A few hours later, the Amazon Prime Video account in the U.S. did the same. “Hey Netflix, we’ll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens,” they announced.

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. 😉 https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

Even if watching the Twitter brands for two massive multi-media companies that cancel critically acclaimed (and beloved) shows without explanation and, where Amazon is apparently concerned, pay very little in taxes isn’t your thing, you have to admit that they have a decent sense of humor about the ludicrous, misogynist ideology behind the initial petition. Also, Stranger Things isn’t going anywhere.