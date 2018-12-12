Netflix

The new year is bringing the final seasons of some fan-favorite Netflix series.

The streaming platform kicks off 2019 with the end of its Emmy-winning comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the close of the darkly-comedic children’s series A Series of Unfortunate Events. It’s not all bad news though. Marvel’s Punisher is set to make a return this month, and Netflix has nabbed a couple of big blockbusters including Solo: A Star Wars Story, to keep our queues full.

We realize that it’s difficult to keep up with everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix each month, so here’s a rundown of what’s going down on the streaming platform this January.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix original series streaming 1/25)

The second half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s fourth and final season makes its way to Netflix in the new year. There are rumors of a potential movie to wrap the series up, but for now, we’ve got the remaining six episodes to look forward to. Kimmy’s going all in with her new job at Giztoob, climbing the corporate ladder and trying to figure out why heels were invented. Titus, meanwhile, is managing his fake TV show and Jacqueline has her hands full managing Titus.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Netflix original series streaming 1/1)

The final season of Lemony Snicket’s children’s series drops, too, and the show’s saved the worst for last. After thwarting Count Olaf’s (Neil Patrick Harris under layers of wigs and prosthetics) dastardly plans for three seasons now, the Baudelaire orphans may finally learn the truth about their parents’ deaths and the government conspiracy they’ve unknowingly been a part of since they were born.