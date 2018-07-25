Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The monthly list of what’s coming and going in the next month wasn’t the only thing Netflix dropped on Wednesday. In a new video that debuted on the streaming giant’s YouTube page, they announced that subscribers’ profiles — what Netflix customers use to differentiate and customize their viewing preferences from others who use the same account — are now more customizable. Specifically, Netflix users can select from a range of new profile icons based on original characters like Stranger Things‘ Steve Harrington and Orange is the New Black‘s Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.

Options from One Day at a Time, Fuller House, Jessica Jones and the new Queer Eye are also available for use in up to five profiles per account. In a statement on the company blog, Netflix explained that August marked the five-year anniversary of the profile’s initial inclusion:

Today we are announcing an evolution of profiles. The profile icons you’ve used for the last five years are getting a fun makeover. We’re also introducing a bunch of new icons — including some of the most beloved characters from Netflix shows and movies. Get excited, things are about to get a lot more personal.

Users might find this personalized touch a welcome one, and as streaming services grow more and more competitive, this can only help Netflix as they continue to rise.