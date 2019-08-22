Netflix

Netflix is dropping some huge titles in September. The streaming platform has a handful of original series and films to keep fans binging including Ryan Murphy’s dark comedy The Politician and the mockumentary Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Subscribers will also have their choice of blockbuster fare, from Zack Snyder’s 300 to a couple Lord of the Rings flicks. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this September. Plan accordingly.

The Politician (Netflix series streaming 9/27)

Ryan Murphy’s first project for Netflix is this dark comedy series starring Pitch Perfect’s Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Lange, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The show follows Platt’s uber-ambitious Payton Hobart, a prep-school rich kid with dreams of becoming president of the United States one day. But first, he’s got to win his school’s ultra-competitive class election, and his campaign includes recruiting a cancer-stricken running mate, blackmail, betrayal, and all the drama you’d expect from a Murphy production.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix film streaming 9/20)

Zach Galifianakis brings back his beloved comedy talk show, this time in movie form. The viral internet series that saw the funny-man sit down for awkward interviews with celebs and presidents was picked up by Funny or Die, and it seems that Will Ferrell wants the final ten episodes he’s owed, so Zach and his crew go on the road to have some rather hostile chats with people like Bradley Cooper, Keanu Reeves, and David Letterman.

Unbelievable (Netflix series streaming 9/13)

Toni Collette, Meritt Weaver, and Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever star in this mini-series that covers some heavy material. Dever plays Marie, a young woman charged with lying about her sexual assault. Collette and Weaver play the lone female detectives who become invested in her case and search for the truth while trying to prevent her rapist from striking again. It’s an interesting look at how we process trauma, and it’s held up by some powerhouse performances.