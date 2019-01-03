Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The world might not need a new zombie series, but this trailer for Netflix’s Kingdom promises a horrific fix for genre fans. The above trailer arrives amid plenty of talk about declining ratings for The Walking Dead, but the AMC series still managed to be cable’s biggest show of 2018 (no Game of Thrones, after all) and topped the piracy list for the year as well. With that in mind, Netflix is probably wise to jump into the undead original-content game, especially while AMC’s toplining series and its spinoff are on hiatus.

Kingdom takes a medieval swing with South Korean production set at some point in the Joseon Dynasty era (which ran from 1392-1897). The eight-episode series was previously forecast to dig into a mysterious zombie outbreak and a suicide mission (tied to preserving the line of succession) that extended to the discovery of the outbreak extending across the globe. Here’s the synopsis:

In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious rumor of the king’s death spreads, as does a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh. The crown prince, fallen victim to a conspiracy, sets out on a journey to unveil the evil scheme and save his people.

Kingdom streams on Netflix on January 25, 2019.