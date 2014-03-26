How To Get With Alexandra Daddario, As Demonstrated By GIFs From 'New Girl'

This week’s New Girl had a guest spot from UPROXX favorite Alexandra Daddario. While Fox isn’t allowed to show off any cake eating, we did learn something important. Winston demonstrated all the necessary steps to win Alexandra’s affections. Note her reactions, as this works like a charm.
1. Be up front (and call her a different name)
2. Compliment her
3. Compliment yourself and amaze everyone in the surrounding area
Follow these rules and you’ll have her walking towards you in no time.
WELCOME TO THE BUILDIN
I lost it at the witch eyes line.
Oh, Winston. You are adorable.
Yes! Winston said exactly what I didn’t realize I was thinking.
Her eyes are gigantic and mystical.
Marvel’s Alexandra Daddario as the Scarlet Witch: Missed Opportunity of the Century.
How in the hell did this not happen?
She is really really ridiculously good looking
I like her
Booooobzzzzz
Arms folded up over boobs is female bodyspeak for “you are terrifying me and I hope you go away immediately.”
I do believe in magic now, Specifically how the Percy Jackson movies are able to hide those massive jubblies
You actually watched that shit? Why?
Oh right, because boobs.
In general last night’s episode was great, the hardest I’ve laughed in a long time.
especially the line “once again Schmidt has found himself in a situation where he is FURIOUS!”
That was an amazing line.
“I was pregnant once” was also awesome.
@JJ Jr. – Yes!
The other incredible line was the cutaway to True American “Drink it up, Checkers. Forget what you saw”
She needs to star in her own show, preferably on Cinemax.
How about she becomes the new love interest of Jessica on True Blood?
@TheMuffinman123: “I’ll be in my bunk…”
she is just perfect
she’s alright, I guess
Good, one less person to compete with!
Damn it. I hate when I get forced to watch a show that I can’t stand because they cast one really hot chick.
That could be the synopsis for big bang theory.
That chick from big bang theory is one really average chick that fools some folks because she is the only female in a cast of nerds. Alexandra Daddario would be fucking hot anywhere.
BBT has 2 hot chicks and good besides that.
I think the real 1st step is to slap your friends.
I can only imagine the rambling run-on sentences I’d spit out talking to her. Just a spectacular looking human. And Charlie Kelly dumped her!
Alexandra Daddario and True American! It was a good episode.
Poor, misguided Winston. Poor girls, too, getting their shit broken.