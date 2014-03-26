How To Get With Alexandra Daddario, As Demonstrated By GIFs From 'New Girl'

#GIFs
03.26.14 4 years ago 30 Comments

This week’s New Girl had a guest spot from UPROXX favorite Alexandra Daddario. While Fox isn’t allowed to show off any cake eating, we did learn something important. Winston demonstrated all the necessary steps to win Alexandra’s affections. Note her reactions, as this works like a charm.

1. Be up front (and call her a different name)

01-up-front

2. Compliment her

02-witch

3. Compliment yourself and amaze everyone in the surrounding area

03-good

Follow these rules and you’ll have her walking towards you in no time.

keep-bouncing

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSALEXANDRA DADDARIOgifsNEW GIRL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP