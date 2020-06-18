Here’s Everything New On Disney+ In July 2020

We’re not complaining — not when we get more Star Wars content and a Hamilton viewing — but we are saying that maybe you should be bookmarking these guides for future reference. Because the shows, they’re a comin.’ Here’s everything new on Disney+ this month, including a bunch of family-friendly fare to keep the tiny humans entertained during quarantimes.

So many streaming services, so many of these “new to” lists to keep things organized.

Hamilton (streaming 7/3)

Probably one of the biggest releases since Disney launched its streaming service, this live-recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical was set to drop much later, but the corporate overlords smiled down upon us mere peasants and gave us a gift during this quarantine. Hamilton has become a cultural phenomenon, a creative benchmark, and whether you managed to score tickets to the live version or not, this is a must-watch.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (streaming 7/10)

Look, this film got a bad rap when it came out. It suffered a lot of setbacks and definitely has some tonal issues, but it also took a risk with a Star Wars property, and that’s a rare thing so we’ll overlook the negatives and focus on what works here. And a lot works. Solo answers the question: What if Star Wars did a heist film set in space? The answer: It’d be a pretty darn good time. The film follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he joins with a group of intergalactic smugglers in order to pay off a debt to a notorious gangster. He meets Chewie, Lando Calrissian, and a few other notable characters along the way. Not the best origin story, but it’s a hell of a ride.

Here’s everything new on Disney+ in July:

Avail. 7/3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life: Episode 109

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 135

One Day at Disney: Episode 131

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 108

Avail. 7/10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Gigantosaurus

Secrets of the Zoo

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 136

One Day at Disney: Episode 132

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 109

Avail. 7/17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 137

One Day at Disney: Episode 133

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 110

Avail. 7/24

Wild Congo

Wild Sri Lanka

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 138

One Day at Disney: Episode 134

Avail. 7/31

Alaska Animal Rescue

Animal Showdown

Best Job Ever

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue

King Fishers

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest

What Sam Sees

Muppets Now: Episode 101

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 139

One Day at Disney: Episode 135