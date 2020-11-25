Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For December 2020

HBO and HBO Max wrap up this dumpster fire of a year with a handful of offerings that actually have us excited for the holidays. The biggest, obviously, is news that the long-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 will skip a wide release in theaters and head straight to HBO Max’s streaming platform in time for Christmas, but there’s also a Euphoria special and a Meryl Streep comedy to look forward to.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.

Wonder Woman 1984

After a handful of theater delays, Warner Brothers decided to say “F*** it” and give us all a much-needed bit of good news which is why they’re releasing this buzzed-about sequel on HBO Max’s streaming platform this month. Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince who finds herself facing off against two formidable foes during the Cold War era and reuniting with her long-lost love, Steve Trevor.

Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)

This quarantine special serves as a bridge for fans between the events of the show’s season one finale and the long-awaited premiere of season two. After being left at the train station by Jules and relapsing, Rue (Emmy-winner Zendaya) tries her best to celebrate Christmas with her family.

Let Them All Talk, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

Meryl Streep plays a famous author struggling with a terrible case of writer’s block in this comedy. As Streep’s character reunites with old friends (played by Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen) on a cruise vacation, her nephew (Lucas Hedges) has the tough job of keeping the women in line and making sure his aunt hits her deadline.