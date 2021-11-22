Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In December 2021

HBO Max is wrapping up 2021 with the gift we can all be thankful for: more original streaming content.
The Matrix Resurrections is the obvious headliner in this packed lineup as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to kick some a** and take us on another mind-bending journey. Another long-awaited sequel, And Just Like That …, also lands this month as the Sex and the City crew return to remind us love and life are just as complicated in ones’ 50’s.
For everything else coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this December, look below.
The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 12/22)
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to the Matrix in this sequel to the groundbreaking original trilogy. Neo is once again living life as Mr. Anderson in San Francisco 20 years after the final film. He’s going to therapy, suffering memory loss, and taking blue pills — that is, until Morpheus appears and takes him on another trip down the rabbit hole.
And Just Like That … (HBO Max original streaming 12/9)
Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are back for a new chapter in this fan-favorite HBO series. Now in their 50s, the women navigate love and friendship amidst the pandemic. Sadly, Kim Cattrall won’t be in this installment but we”ve been promised plenty of sex, more diversity, and maybe a resolution to the Carrie & Big drama of it all.
Landscapers (HBO series streaming 12/6)
Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in this limited series based on a true story about a shocking series of murders in a quiet suburb of London. The pair play a seemingly-normal couple leading a quiet life who are thrust into the spotlight when two bodies are discovered buried in their garden.
Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in December:
Here’s everything leaving HBO and HBO Max this December:
