Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In May 2021

HBO Max continues to slay the streaming game this month, pumping out a handful of original series and dropping some straight-from-theaters blockbusters to keep fans entertained.
We’re particularly hyped to finally see Tenet on the small screen — sorry, Christopher Nolan — and for Angelina Jolie to make a return to her action hero days. Oh, and there’s plenty of comedy coming too. Look out for Jean Smart’s new HBO Max dramedy and a Michael Che special.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this May.
Tenet
Christopher Nolan might not be pleased but we’re pretty thrilled that Tenet is finally coming to a streaming platform. If you didn’t catch this time-hopping thriller in theaters — and really, who did? — it follows John David Washington’s character on a mind-bending journey to prevent the start of another World War.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (Warner Bros. Film Premiere)
Angelina Jolie stars in this thriller along with Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult. Jolie plays a veteran firefighter who, in the midst of a terrible inferno destroying the forests of Montana, must help a young boy on the run from a pair of twin assassins.
Hacks (HBO Max Original Series Premiere)
Emmy-winning icon Jean Smart stars in this dark comedy about a washed-up Las Vegas comic trying to get back into the stand-up game. To do it, she’s got to partner with a young up-and-coming comedy writer from Los Angeles who’s unimpressed with her material. Their odd-couple-like banter makes up the bulk of the entertainment here.
Avail. 5/1
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
Avail. 5/2
Uri and Ella, Season 1
Avail. 5/3
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
Avail. 5/6
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
Avail. 5/7
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
Avail. 5/8
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Avail. 5/9
Axios (HBO)
Avail. 5/10
Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 5/13
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 5/14
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Avail. 5/15
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
Avail. 5/19
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
Avail. 5/20
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
Avail. 5/23
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 5/25
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Avail. 5/26
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
Avail. 5/28
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Avail. 5/30
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Leaving 5/11
Mud, 2013
Leaving 5/13
Bullitt, 1968
The Searchers, 1956
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
West Side Story, 1961
Leaving 5/16
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 5/23
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Leaving 5/28
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving 5/31
All About My Mother, 1999
All the President’s Men, 1976
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
The Avengers, 1998
The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
Blood Work, 2002
Blue Streak, 1999
Bombshell, 1933
The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)
Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995
Butterfield 8, 1960
Captain Blood, 1935
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003
Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)
Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)
The Dead Pool, 1988
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
East Of Eden, 1955
Emma, 1996 (HBO)
Emma, 2020 (HBO)
A Face In The Crowd, 1957
Father Of The Bride, 1950
Flipped, 2010
Giant, 1956
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
Hunger, 2008
Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015
Life As We Know It, 2010
Life With Father, 1947
Little Women, 1949
Living Out Loud, 1998
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
Magnum Force, 1973
March Of The Penguins, 2005
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix, 1999
Maverick, 1994
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Papillon, 1973
A Patch Of Blue, 1965
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Se7En, 1995
Selena, 1997
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
The Thin Man, 1934
Tightrope, 1984
True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You Can’t Take It With You, 1938