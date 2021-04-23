Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In May 2021

HBO Max continues to slay the streaming game this month, pumping out a handful of original series and dropping some straight-from-theaters blockbusters to keep fans entertained.

We’re particularly hyped to finally see Tenet on the small screen — sorry, Christopher Nolan — and for Angelina Jolie to make a return to her action hero days. Oh, and there’s plenty of comedy coming too. Look out for Jean Smart’s new HBO Max dramedy and a Michael Che special.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this May.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan might not be pleased but we’re pretty thrilled that Tenet is finally coming to a streaming platform. If you didn’t catch this time-hopping thriller in theaters — and really, who did? — it follows John David Washington’s character on a mind-bending journey to prevent the start of another World War.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (Warner Bros. Film Premiere)

Angelina Jolie stars in this thriller along with Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult. Jolie plays a veteran firefighter who, in the midst of a terrible inferno destroying the forests of Montana, must help a young boy on the run from a pair of twin assassins.

Hacks (HBO Max Original Series Premiere)

Emmy-winning icon Jean Smart stars in this dark comedy about a washed-up Las Vegas comic trying to get back into the stand-up game. To do it, she’s got to partner with a young up-and-coming comedy writer from Los Angeles who’s unimpressed with her material. Their odd-couple-like banter makes up the bulk of the entertainment here.

Avail. 5/1

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

Avail. 5/2

Uri and Ella, Season 1

Avail. 5/3

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

Avail. 5/6

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

Avail. 5/7

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

Avail. 5/8

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Avail. 5/9

Axios (HBO)

Avail. 5/10

Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two-Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 5/13

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

Avail. 5/14

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Avail. 5/15

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)

Avail. 5/19

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

Avail. 5/20

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

Avail. 5/23

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 5/25

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Avail. 5/26

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

Avail. 5/28

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Avail. 5/30

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Leaving 5/11

Mud, 2013

Leaving 5/13

Bullitt, 1968

The Searchers, 1956

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

West Side Story, 1961

Leaving 5/16

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving 5/23

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Leaving 5/28

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving 5/31

All About My Mother, 1999

All the President’s Men, 1976

Amistad, 1997 (HBO)

The Avengers, 1998

The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)

The Bishop’s Wife, 1947

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

Blood Work, 2002

Blue Streak, 1999

Bombshell, 1933

The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995

Butterfield 8, 1960

Captain Blood, 1935

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003

Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)

The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)

The Dead Pool, 1988

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

East Of Eden, 1955

Emma, 1996 (HBO)

Emma, 2020 (HBO)

A Face In The Crowd, 1957

Father Of The Bride, 1950

Flipped, 2010

Giant, 1956

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)

Hunger, 2008

Jaws, 1975 (HBO)

Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)

Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)

Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

Lego: Justice League: Attack Of The Legion Of Doom!, 2015

Life As We Know It, 2010

Life With Father, 1947

Little Women, 1949

Living Out Loud, 1998

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

Magnum Force, 1973

March Of The Penguins, 2005

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Maverick, 1994

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Papillon, 1973

A Patch Of Blue, 1965

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)

Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Movie), 1994

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Se7En, 1995

Selena, 1997

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

Snakes On A Plane, 2006

Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

The Thin Man, 1934

Tightrope, 1984

True Grit, 2010 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You Can’t Take It With You, 1938