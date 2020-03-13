HBO is keeping fans entertained this month (and let’s face it, there’s a whole lot of entertainment needed this month with coronavirus fears and cancellations taking full root) with a return of the robots, who have left their amusement-park home base and set out into a futuristic dystopia. The third season of Westworld performs a reboot of sorts, while My Brilliant Friend deals with another season of growing up. And a shipment of blockbuster films, including a pair of Brad Pitt movies, also land on HBO this month.

Westworld

Good news for those who were tired of that dusty amusement park setting: the robots have left the (virtual) building. In the process, you’ll probably still be confused as hell, and the cast won’t know what’s happening either, but there’s a newfound glossy sheen on the story. Expect more questions about what it means to be human, as explored by returning characters as well as those embodied by new arrivals, including Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, and Lena Waithe.

My Brilliant Friend

It never grows old to hear how difficult it is to grow up, even in retrospect. This Peabody-nominated drama returns to follow the path of Elena Ferrante’s bestselling Neapolitan series, and the first season’s still available to stream as well. Elena’s now-elderly woman has decided to start writing a history of the greatest friendship of her life, and that story probably won’t end anytime soon.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut)

In addition to Fight Club and its #1 rule landing on the premium cable channel this month, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s married assassins are here to skewer domesticity while kicking ass. And yes, they’re kicking each other’s asses, too. This is one movie where the director’s cut is actually more thrilling and sexier than what landed in theaters, so enjoy this dose of too-beautifully violent escapism.

Series Premieres:

Axios, Season 3 (3/1)

Westworld, Season 3 (3/15)

The Plot Against America, Season 1 (3/16)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2 (3/16)

Series Finales:

The Outsider, Season 2 Finale (3/8)

McMillion$, Docuseries Finale (3/9)

The New Pope, Season 2 Finale (3/9)

Avenue 5, Season 1 Finale (3/15)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Finale (3/22)

Original Programming:

Foodlore, Season 1 (3/2)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (3/7)

Women of Troy (3/10)

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (3/19)

Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst (3/20)

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (3/26)

Todxs Nosotrxs, Season 1 (3/27)

The Scheme (3/31)

Theatrical Premieres:

Hunter Killer (3/1)

Johnny English Strikes Again (3/1)

The Getaway (3/1)

Yesterday (3/7)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (3/14)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (3/21)

Blinded by the Light (3/22)

The Kitchen (3/28)

Estrenos:

The Dishwasher (AKA El Lavaplatos) (3/1)

The Sparring Partner (AKA El Chata) (3/6)

Un 4To De Josue (3/20)

Starting March 1:

Along Came Polly (2004)

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2020)

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze (2020)

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games (2020)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Armageddon (1998)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Battle for Terra (2009)

Bedazzled (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version) (2004)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Fight Club (1999)

Gamer (2009)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Hall Pass (Extended Version) (2011)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

In a Valley of Violence (2016)

Johnny English (2003)

LOL (2012)

Match Point (2005)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut) (2005)

My Left Foot (1989)

Pearl Harbor (Director’s Cut) (2001)

Pups United (2015)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Rapture Palooza (2013)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

They Came Together (2014)

Unbreakable (2000)

Wings: Sky Force Heroes (2020)

Ending March 31:

American Nightmares (2018)

Beaches (1899)

Black Swan (2010)

Brothers (2009)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (Extended Version) (2019)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

Color of Night (Director’s Cut) (1994)

Doppelganger (1993)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hello, Dolly! (1969)

I.Q. (1994)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Mortal Engines (2018)

Robocop (Director’s Cut Available) (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The 33 (2015)

The Favourite (2018)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Killing Fields (1984)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Truth or Dare (Extended Version) (2018)

United 93 (2006)

Victor Crowley (2018)

When We Were Kings (1996)

Working Girl (1988)