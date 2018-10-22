It’s all about action this month on HBO Now.
The streaming service is looking to kick off November with a couple of exciting movie premieres, a new foreign-language series, and the return of the Duplass brothers’ anthology show, Room 104. Strange happenings in hotel rooms, a deep dive into post-war Italy, a sci-fi epic, and a kick-ass video-game adaptation are all set to make their way to HBO Now this month. Of course, if that’s not your thing, some great comedy series, like Tracey Ullman’s Show and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are ending for this season, so get your laughs in now.
As always, we’ve got your comprehensive list of everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this month. Good luck watching it all. Room 104 Season 2
The Duplass brothers are digging deeper into the mysteries surrounding unassuming hotel rooms with a second season of their anthology series, Room 104. The format is the same as the show’s first installment: 12 vignettes serving us frights, delights, and a bunch of strange, all connected by one average hotel room. There were babysitting adventures gone bad, tragic deaths, shocking secrets, an entire episode done in dance, and cults. This season looks to be just as bizarre, with an A-list cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Judy Greer, Michael Shannon, and Rainn Wilson checking in with marching bands and disco dream sequences in tow.
My Brilliant Friend
HBO is taking a big step in its global programming plan with the premiere of its first, non-English series. Adapted from Elena Ferrante’s best-selling book series, My Brilliant Friend follows the story of two young women, growing up in 1950s, post-war Italy. The series begins with the girls as children, one outspoken and rebellious, the other mourning her childhood before it’s even over. Over the course of this first season (there should be more if the show does well), the series explores the bonds of female friendship amidst a male chauvinistic backdrop.
Pacific Rim: Uprising
The sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s sci-fi monster epic starring Star Wars hero John Boyega lands on HBO this November. Boyega plays the son of Idris Elba’s speech-giving Stacker Pentecost, Jake. Jake’s rebelling against his father’s legacy, shirking his responsibilities and his talents piloting Jaegers but a tragedy brings him back into the fight. This flick panned with critics and, if we’re being honest, the story’s not that great, but Boyega’s born to be a leading man so that’s reason enough to watch.
Tomb Raider
Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander stars in this re-imagining/origin story of the famous video game heroine. In this version, Lara (Vikander) is a young woman working as a delivery girl, eschewing her family’s fortune and her inheritance because of her painful past. It turns out, her father went missing years ago and Lara can’t accept the idea that he’s dead. Instead, she begins hunting for clues as to his whereabouts, tapping into some dark family secrets and getting herself into life-threatening situations.
Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in November:
Series Premieres:
Axios (11/4)
My Brilliant Friend (11/18)
Room 104, Season 2 (11/9)
Sally4Ever (11/11)
Sesame Street, Season 49 (11/17)
Season Finales:
Pod Save America, Series Finale (11/3)
Tracey Ullman’s Show, Season 3 (11/2)
The Deuce, Season 2 (11/4)
Esme & Roy, Season 1A (11/10)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 16 (11/17)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 5 (11/19)
Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 3 (11/19)
Axios, Documentary Series Finale (11/25)
Original Programming:
HBO First Look: Bohemian Rhapsody (11/1)
We Are Not Done Yet (11/8)
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special (11/10)
The Price of Everything (11/12)
24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil (11/13)
The Emperor’s Newest Clothes (11/15)
Entre Nos: Orlando Leyba (11/16)
HBO First Look: The Favourite (11/19)
The Truth About Killer Robots (11/26)
Theatrical Premieres:
Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version), 2018 (11/3)
Love, Simon, 2018 (11/10)
Paddington 2, 2017 (11/10)
Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (11/14)
Ideal Home, 2018 (11/14)
Pacific Rim: Uprising, 2018 (11/17)
Tomb Raider, 2018 (11/24)
Estrenos:
Diez minutos antes, 2017 (11/1)
Hombre de Fe, 2017 (11/23)
La Familia, 2018 (11/9)
Starting November 1:
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version), 2004
Anywhere But Here, 1999
Cheaper By the Dozen, 2003
Cooties, 2014
Cop Car, 2015
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Crimes and Misdemeanors, 1989
Dangerous Minds, 1995
Edge of Darkness, 2010
Empire, 2002
Extreme Measures, 1996
Firewall, 2006
First Daughter, 2004
Four Christmases, 2008
Hard Candy, 2005
Head Over Heels, 2001
In the Name of the Father, 1993
Invictus, 2009
Knight and Day (Extended Version), 2010
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
The Mask, 1994
Once Upon a Time in Mexico, 2003
Tightrope, 1984
Vampires Suck (Extended Version), 2010
Volcano, 1997
Without a Trace, 1983
Ending November 5:
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, 2016
Live By Night, 2016
Ending November 30:
A Sound of Thunder, 2005
Atomic Blonde, 2017
The Company, 2003
Cleopatra, 1963
Dead Calm, 1989
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
The Door in the Floor, 2004
Duplicity, 2009
Glory Road, 2006
The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 2017
Identity, 2003
Illegal Tender, 2007
In the Army Now, 1994
Jersey Boys, 2014
K-9, 1989
K-911, 1999
K-9: P.I., 2018
Mercury Rising, 1998
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006
Night at the Museum Battle of the Smithsonian, 2009
Paradise, 1991
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggietales Movie, 2008
Romeo and Juliet, 2013
Seabiscuit, 2003
Sgt. Bilko, 1996
Space Cowboys, 2000
Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002
Sylvia, 2003
Undercover Brother, 2002
Waitress, 2007
War For the Planet of the Apes, 2017
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
I just started Five weeks ago and I’ve gotten Two check for a total of $2,199.i learn how a single mom was able to make $89,844/year in her spare time ..this is the best decision I made in a long time! “Thank you for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to make extra money from home. This is What I Do….. HERE☛ BizProfit54.Com