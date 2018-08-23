FOX Searchlight

HBO hopes to have you comfortably situated on the couch as summer turns to fall this September, offering an array of binge options. There’s the season three finale of Insecure for anyone who loves the messy, real-life comedy of comedian Issa Rae. There’s Guillermo del Toro’s under-water fantasy romance that won basically every Oscar earlier this year. There’s an A Capella favorite that marks the end of a blockbuster trilogy. And then there’s Arli$$, an Entourage precursor with a focus on a sometimes unscrupulous sport’s agent. Good luck fitting these and the myriad of other options onto your watchlist this month.

Arli$$

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Though he had notable supporting roles in Batman and Good Morning Vietnam, actor Robert Wuhl is probably best known for his work in baseball films like Bull Durham and Cobb. Because of this, it’s only natural that he would port his fascination with sports into Arli$$, a sitcom about a mega-powerful agent trying to balance his ego with the needs of his clients and his sometimes outrageous staff (led by Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve alum Sandra Oh).

The show, which ran for seven seasons from 1996 to 2002, makes its debut on HBO Now in September, giving sports fans a chance to catch up with the show and see a parade of notable ’90s and early aughts athletes playing heightened versions of themselves. Where else can you see Kobe Bryant talk about the comedy stylings of Rita Rudner in Italian?

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro’s thrilling, heartbreaking romance story lands on HBO this month. Sure, Sally Hawkins makes out with a fish man a few times and yeah, things get weird when the interspecies relationship takes things to the next level, but an A-list cast (Michael Shannon and Octavia Spencer give brilliant turns) and an imaginative story about a humanoid amphibian creature looking for compassion and understanding in a cruel world isn’t something you come across every day while scrolling through your streaming options.

Insecure Season 3 Finale

Currently, Issa’s navigating a sticky situation with a roommate/ex who she hopes to be more than just platonic with — though stuffing snacks under your pillow won’t help with that, girl.

While she tries to find a new place, Molly’s getting used to working with her all-black firm, and it’s not everything she thought it would be. Who knows where the ladies will end up by season’s end but we’re assuming things will get messier before it’s all said and done.

Pitch Perfect 3

The third, and likely final installment of this A Capella series follows the Barden Bellas as they working through some real-life issues. Gone are the days of blissfully singing remixes in college competitions. The girls are grown up and trying to find an excuse to perform together again because, well, adulting is hard. A military tour provides them a chance to get on stage and face off against a new enemy, a band of chicks with actual instruments.