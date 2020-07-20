Here’s Everything New On Hulu For August 2020

Sure, the pandemic’s still going strong (at least in the U.S.), but here’s some good news: so is Hulu’s content game. The streaming service continues to deliver a slate of original shows, movies, and blockbusters to keep us entertained… distracted… from going absolutely insane. Take your pick. For comedy fans, Vince Vaughn’s The Binge looks promising. Slay The Dragon feels like the political documentary that should be required viewing in this election year. And Freeform’s giving us a romantic twist on self-isolation with its latest drama.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this August.
The Binge (Hulu original streaming 8/28)
Vince Vaughn and Booksmart breakout Skyler Gisondo star in Hulu’s latest comedy flick that feels like a funnier version of The Purge concept. Swap in a consequence-free day of murdering with one that lets citizens drink, party, and do drugs to their heart’s content for 24-hours only before they go back to being sober for the rest of the year, and you’ve got a good idea of where this thing is going.
Slay The Dragon (documentary streaming 8/6)
This eye-opening doc sets out to reveal a sinister truth about our current voting system — one that has less to do with Russian interference and more with Republican gerrymandering. The film follows a citizen’s group trying to end the practice, one that the Republican party has employed for years to reset voting boundaries, essentially wasting votes and curbing districts to help candidates come out on top. It’s essential viewing before this year’s election.
Love in the Time of Corona (series streaming 8/22)
Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. produces and leads the cast of this new Freeform series set in, you guessed it, the current pandemic. The show centers on a handful of couples/singles looking for romance, sex, and a deeper connection while isolated because of COVID-19.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in August:
Avail. 8/1
Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty: Complete Season 2B
71 (2015)
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
A Good Woman (2006)
A Perfect Murder (1998)
Australia (2008)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Cats & Dogs (2001)
Child’s Play (1988)
City Slickers (1991)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)
Company Business (1991)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Elena Undone (2010)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Free Fall (2013)
Gayby (2012)
Hellraiser (1987)
Hurricane Bianca (2016)
Just Charlie (2017)
The Last Stand (2013)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Pit Stop (2013)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
The Saint (1997)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Sordid Lives (2000)
Spare Parts (2015)
Stanley & Iris (1990)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Stuck On You (2003)
Top Gun (1986)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Up in the Air (2009)
Were The World Mine (2008)
Avail. 8/2
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
Avail. 8/3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
Ordinary Love (2019)
Avail. 8/6
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
Slay the Dragon (2020)
Avail. 8/7
The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?
Avail. 8/10
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2020)
Avail. 8/11
Alive And Kicking (2016)
Monster’s Ball (2001)
Avail. 8/12
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12
Avail. 8/14
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Avail. 8/15
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4
Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134
Island Life: Complete Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16
Avail. 8/16
Behind You (2020)
Avail. 8/18
The Cup (2012)
Avail. 8/20
Daffodils (2020)
Unacknowledged (2017)
Avail. 8/21
Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3
Avail. 8/22
Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere
Avail. 8/23
Blindspot: Complete Season 5
Avail. 8/24
The Roads Not Taken (2020)
Avail. 8/26
Mom: Complete Season 7
Avail. 8/28
The Binge (2020)
Avail. 8/31
Casino Royale (2006)
Primal (2019)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
The Courier (2019)
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in August:
Leaving 8/31
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
The American President (1995)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Born to be Wild (2011)
Casino (1995)
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Child’s Play (1988)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Cookout (2004)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Dave (1993)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Equilibrium (2002)
Fair Game (2010)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gorky Park (1983)
Happily N’Ever After (2007)
Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
Hud (1963)
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1997)
Liar, Liar (1997)
The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
Molly (1999)
Moonstruck (1987)
Rain Man (1988)
Risky Business (1983)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
The Scout (1994)
Sex Drive (2008)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
Top Gun (1986)
Trade (2007)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
The X-Files (1998)
Zardoz (1974)