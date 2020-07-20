Here’s Everything New On Hulu For August 2020

Sure, the pandemic’s still going strong (at least in the U.S.), but here’s some good news: so is Hulu’s content game. The streaming service continues to deliver a slate of original shows, movies, and blockbusters to keep us entertained… distracted… from going absolutely insane. Take your pick. For comedy fans, Vince Vaughn’s The Binge looks promising. Slay The Dragon feels like the political documentary that should be required viewing in this election year. And Freeform’s giving us a romantic twist on self-isolation with its latest drama.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this August.

The Binge (Hulu original streaming 8/28)

Vince Vaughn and Booksmart breakout Skyler Gisondo star in Hulu’s latest comedy flick that feels like a funnier version of The Purge concept. Swap in a consequence-free day of murdering with one that lets citizens drink, party, and do drugs to their heart’s content for 24-hours only before they go back to being sober for the rest of the year, and you’ve got a good idea of where this thing is going.

Slay The Dragon (documentary streaming 8/6)

This eye-opening doc sets out to reveal a sinister truth about our current voting system — one that has less to do with Russian interference and more with Republican gerrymandering. The film follows a citizen’s group trying to end the practice, one that the Republican party has employed for years to reset voting boundaries, essentially wasting votes and curbing districts to help candidates come out on top. It’s essential viewing before this year’s election.

Love in the Time of Corona (series streaming 8/22)

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. produces and leads the cast of this new Freeform series set in, you guessed it, the current pandemic. The show centers on a handful of couples/singles looking for romance, sex, and a deeper connection while isolated because of COVID-19.