Here’s Everything New On Hulu For October 2018

Magnolia

Hulu continues to dominate the appointment-viewing verse this month. That’s because plenty of network TV shows are returning this Fall and making the streaming service their home. New seasons of Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Superstore, Black-ish, and more are here, but if cable comedies aren’t your thing, Hulu has plans to scare the ever-loving sh*t out of you this October with its Halloween line-up. There are some cult favorites, some more classic scares, and a new Blumhouse anthology series sure to give you nightmares.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu in September.

ARRIVING

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

RBG (10/3)

Before she was the poster child for the latest feminist movement, a Twitter icon, and a staple of Kate McKinnon’s comedy routine on Saturday Night Live, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a woman fighting her way to the top in a very male-dominated field. Sure, there’s some Oscar-bait dropping soon with Armie Hammer and Felicity Jones that looks like it might be worth your time, but to get really inspired by the Notorious RBG, you need to see her life and her struggle up close and personal, which is where this doc comes in. With the help of some of the most famous feminists of a generation, this film hopes to chronicle the lesser-known journey RBG went on before she became a pop culture icon.

Into the Dark: The Body (10/5)

From the twisted, terrifying minds of the folks at Blumhouse Productions, this latest horror anthology from Hulu has 12 holiday-themed episodes that are nothing near cheery. The basic premise of the show: people do f*cked up sh*t on important days of the years and try to cover it up while going about their everyday lives. The first episode follows a sophisticated hitman who must transport a body on Halloween, the second episode is about a young woman who suspects her family members might be trying to kill her during Thanksgiving dinner, and so on and so forth. Your average nightmare fuel.

The Blair Witch Project (10/1)

Speaking of nightmares, Hulu’s hoping to haunt our dreams with its Halloween-themed lineup. Plenty of scary titles are making their way to the streaming service this month, but this witchy mockumentary is a particular cult favorite. Composed of found footage, the flick focuses on the disappearance of three student filmmakers who went off into the woods to document a spooky legend about an evil witch. The only thing left of them is their camera equipment and some shaky first-hand accounts of their harrowing experience.

DEPARTING

There Will Be Blood (10/31)

There’s no mistaking a Paul Thomas Anderson film for anyone else’s, but that doesn’t mean he’s not in the habit of throwing out everything that’s worked before and starting over with virtually every film. Anderson had developed a nice stock company of familiar faces with his first four features. For his fifth, none of them make appearances. Even words are in scant supply in the film’s opening, which finds Daniel Plainview looking for, and finding, oil in Texas, a discovery that leads him down a path toward wealth and away from everything that made him human. It’s, in some ways, a simple story that Anderson plays out on the broadest possible canvas, using the sweeping vistas to give one man’s journey toward damnation an epic sweep.

Jackie Brown (10/31)

There was a lot riding on Quentin Tarantino’s third film. What do you do when your last movie, Pulp Fiction became a sensation that countless films had tried to imitate in the years since its release? For Tarantino the answer was to take a book from one of his favorite authors — Elmore Leonard’s Rum Punch — retrofit it as a vehicle for two of his favorite underemployed stars — Pam Grier and Robert Forster — and slow the pace down to a mellow groove. The result is a great, in Tarantino’s words, “hang out” movie in which much of the pleasure comes from just spending the time in the company of the characters.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in October:

10/1/18

60 Days In: Season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Seasons 1 & 2

American Pickers: Season 18

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Bob’s Burgers: Season 9 Premiere

El Clon: Season 1

Escaping Polygamy: Season 3

Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere

Hoarders: Season 9

Hunting Hitler: Season 3

Intervention: Season 20

The Simpsons: Season 30 Premiere

Storage Wars: Season 11

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 5

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

An Eye for an Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

The Arrival (1996)

Beacon Point (2017)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Bitter Moon (1992)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Blue Steel (1989)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Call Me (1988)

Capture (2017)

Charlotte (2017)

Child’s Play (1988)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Closer (2004)

Cocaine Godmother (2017)

Comic Book Villains (2002)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dark Blue (2003)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Election (1999)

Evangeline (2015)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Flyboys (2006)

Frank and Jesse (1994)

Frank & Johnny (1991)

Frida (2002)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Glass Shield (1994)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gordy (1995)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Heist (2015)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

The House of Spirits (1993)

How to Get Girls (2017)

Insomnia (2002)

Jayne Mansfield’s Car (2012)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Joe the King (1999)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

The Long Riders (1980)

More than a Game (2009)

Mullholland Drive (2001)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

The Music Never Stopped (2011)

The Night We Never Met (1993)

No Vacancy (1998)

Once Bitten (1985)

The Others (2001)

Pawn Shop Chronicles (2013)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Pieces of April (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Prancer (1989)

The Presidio (1988)

The Prophecy (1995)

Raging Bull (1980)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Rec (2009)

Rec 2 (2010)

Rec 3 (2012)

Rec 4 (2015)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rust and Bone (2012)

Scary Movie (2000)

The Second Arrival (1998)

The Simone Biles Story (2018)

Six Weeks (1982)

The Son of No one (2011)

Split Image (1982)

Stage Beauty (2004)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

Trees Lounge (1996)

Valley of the Dolls (1967)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

Wild Bill (1995)

Zombies of Mass Destruction (2010)

10/2/18

The Nightmare before Christmas (1993)

10/3/18

Dheepan (2016)

Ma Ma (2015)

RBG (2018)

The Eye (2007)

10/4/18

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 8

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

10/5/18

Into The Dark: THE BODY: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

La Diosa Coronada: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 10

Station 19: Season 2 Premiere

Superstore: Season 4 Premiere

Will & Grace: Season 10 Premiere

10/6/18

Child Support: Season 2 Premiere

Fresh Off The Boat: Season 5 Premiere

Speechless: Season 3 Premiere

Lowlife (2018)

Pyewacket (2018)

10/8/18

Shark Tank: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)

10/10/18

What We Become (2016)

10/11/18

The Quest of Alaine Ducasse (2017)

10/12/18

Light As a Feather: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

10/13/18

Blindspot: Season 4 Premiere

10/14/18

The Miracle Season (2018)

10/15/18

The Alec Baldwin Show: Series Premiere

Birthday Girl (2018)

Next Stop Wonderland (1998)

10/17/18

Black-ish: Season 5 Premiere

Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Premiere

The Conners: Series Premiere

The Kids are Alright: Series Premiere

The Rookie: Series Premiere

10/22/18

Results (2015)

10/25/18

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

10/26/18

Tadpole (2000)

10/27/18

Midnight, Texas: Season 2 Premiere

10/28/18

Racer and the Jailbird (2018)

Ray Donovan: Season 6 Premiere (SHOWTIME)

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu in September:

10/31/18

13 Going on 30 (2004)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

American Gigolo (1980)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Avenging Force (1986)

Babe (1995)

Barfly (1987)

Black Rain (1989)

Body Count (1997)

Boomerang (1992)

Bull Durham (1988)

Cold War (2012)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Double Whammy (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Fled (1996)

Godzilla (1998)

Hidalgo (2004)

High Noon (1952)

How to Build a Machine (2016)

In & Out (1997)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Journey to Space (2015)

Kazaam (1996)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

New in Town (2009)

No Way Out (1987)

Number One with a Bullet (1987)

Original Sin (2001)

Patriot Games (1992)

Planet Hulk (2013)

Point Break (1991)

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Signs (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Street Smart (1987)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Elephant Man (1980)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

True Colors (1991)

Unbreakable (2000)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Up Close and Personal (1996)

Pawn (2013)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rare Birds (2002)

The Rock (1996)

Salsa (1988)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooters (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Superstar (1999)

The Suffering (2016)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Trade (2007)

Witness (1985)

Wooly Boys (2004)