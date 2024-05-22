Netflix will not be taking a summer vacation. Instead, the streaming service will be dropping more hankies in tribute to the current Bridgerton couple, who will likely be tangoing with that Lady Whistledown problem lurking in the room. Next, Glen Powell’s crusade to take over pop culture will continue with Hit Man, but watch out because there’s an honest-to-god killer coming to Netflix, too. That would be Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), whose blood slides are about to make themselves known to a (partially) new audience.
Additionally, Team Downey will be wrapping up Sweet Tooth, the basement rises back up in That ’90s Show, and several The Conjuring movies hit the library in case you want to enjoy spooky season during any month.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June:
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming on 6/13)
Those Kanthony scratch marks need to be one-upped, and Polin already did those honors in the carriage, but there’s more to come in that department. In the final half of this season, Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown could very well ruin everything with Colin, but we shall have to see what happens when that truth comes out. Despite losing the Duke a few seasons ago, this show has managed to keep the horny-fires burning for each consecutive season, and Netflix definitely knows their audience, so expect to see much more steam while we wait for all society-hell to break loose.
Hit Man (Netflix film streaming on 6/7)
Glen Powell will soon be riding tornadoes (maybe) in Twisters, but for now, you’ll have to settle for seeing him as a fake hit man alongside Adria Arjona. Richard Linklater helms this noir comedy that might just be based upon a real-life story. Could there be too much charisma in this movie? Wait for it.
Dexter: Seasons 1-8 (Showtime series streaming on 6/19)
Everyone’s favorite TV serial killer is soon to be a streaming sensation. Could this be the next resurrected franchise by Netflix? Perhaps if they can bring something to the equation beyond Dexter: New Blood, which certainly ruled out a few options for a spin off. Watch out for that treadmill scene, man.
Sweet Tooth: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming on 6/6)
Team Downey’s savory slam-dunk series has returned to put a bow on the post-apocalyptic adventures of Gus and Jeppard. In this final season, the questing heads to Alaska in search of Gus’ mother, who is on a search of her own for the origins of the Sick. Unfortunately, Gus is the target of a new threat on the horizon, so it’s anyone’s guess how the hybrids and humanity will fare.
That ’90s Show: Part 2 (Netflix series streaming on 6/27)
The basement is cool again, y’all. Leia Forman has returned to her hang-out spot in 1996, and Red and Kitty are fortunately still kicking. Don’t expect to see Ashton and Mila appear this season, but there will be some other original-cast cameos. Not Danny Masterson, obv, but some non-villains are on tap.
Avail TBA
Avail. 6/1
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil’s Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation
Supacell
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
The Whirlwind
Avail. 6/3
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Avail. 6/4
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn
The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance
Avail. 6/5
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
How to Rob a Bank
Under Paris
Avail. 6/6
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura
Basma
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán
Sweet Tooth: Season 3
Avail. 6/7
Hierarchy
Hit Man
Perfect Match: Season 2
Avail. 6/11
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2
Avail. 6/12
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
Avail. 6/13
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2
Avail. 6/14
Forged in Fire: Season 9
Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams
Ultraman: Rising
Avail. 6/15
Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
Miss Night and Day
Avail. 6/17
30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
Carol
Avail. 6/18
Agents of Mystery
Fifty Shades of Grey
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution
Avail. 6/19
Black Barbie
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Inheritance
Kleks Academy
The Lego Batman Movie
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4
Avail. 6/20
The Accidental Twins
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Avail. 6/21
Aftersun
Gangs of Galicia
Trigger Warning
The Victims’ Game: Season 2
Avail. 6/22
Rising Impact
Avail. 6/24/24
Little Angel: Volume 5
Avail. 6/25
Kaulitz & Kaulitz
Avail. 6/26
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
Avail. 6/27
Drawing Closer
That ’90s Show: Part 2
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2
Avail. 6/28
A Family Affair
Hoarders: Season 14
The Mole: Season 2
Òlòtūré: The Journey
Owning Manhattan
Savage Beauty: Season 2
Avail. 6/30
Alone: Season 10
NCIS: Seasons 16-17
The Smurfs: Season 2
Shrek Forever After
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 6/2
Bullet Train
Ready Player One
Leaving 6/9
Top Gear: Seasons 27-28
Leaving 6/16
The Mule
Leaving 6/23
The Invitation
Leaving 6/25
Dirty Grandpa
The Imitation Game
Leaving 6/28
Meg 2: The Trench
Leaving 6/29
NCIS: Seasons 1-11
Leaving 6/30
28 Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Single Man
Annie
Blended
Colombiana
Fear
Firestarter
Footloose
Godzilla
The Holiday
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Inside Man
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Out of Africa
Shrek Forever After
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby