Netflix will not be taking a summer vacation. Instead, the streaming service will be dropping more hankies in tribute to the current Bridgerton couple, who will likely be tangoing with that Lady Whistledown problem lurking in the room. Next, Glen Powell’s crusade to take over pop culture will continue with Hit Man, but watch out because there’s an honest-to-god killer coming to Netflix, too. That would be Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), whose blood slides are about to make themselves known to a (partially) new audience.

Additionally, Team Downey will be wrapping up Sweet Tooth, the basement rises back up in That ’90s Show, and several The Conjuring movies hit the library in case you want to enjoy spooky season during any month.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June:

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming on 6/13)

Those Kanthony scratch marks need to be one-upped, and Polin already did those honors in the carriage, but there’s more to come in that department. In the final half of this season, Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown could very well ruin everything with Colin, but we shall have to see what happens when that truth comes out. Despite losing the Duke a few seasons ago, this show has managed to keep the horny-fires burning for each consecutive season, and Netflix definitely knows their audience, so expect to see much more steam while we wait for all society-hell to break loose.

Hit Man (Netflix film streaming on 6/7)

Glen Powell will soon be riding tornadoes (maybe) in Twisters, but for now, you’ll have to settle for seeing him as a fake hit man alongside Adria Arjona. Richard Linklater helms this noir comedy that might just be based upon a real-life story. Could there be too much charisma in this movie? Wait for it.

Dexter: Seasons 1-8 (Showtime series streaming on 6/19)

Everyone’s favorite TV serial killer is soon to be a streaming sensation. Could this be the next resurrected franchise by Netflix? Perhaps if they can bring something to the equation beyond Dexter: New Blood, which certainly ruled out a few options for a spin off. Watch out for that treadmill scene, man.

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming on 6/6)

Team Downey’s savory slam-dunk series has returned to put a bow on the post-apocalyptic adventures of Gus and Jeppard. In this final season, the questing heads to Alaska in search of Gus’ mother, who is on a search of her own for the origins of the Sick. Unfortunately, Gus is the target of a new threat on the horizon, so it’s anyone’s guess how the hybrids and humanity will fare.

That ’90s Show: Part 2 (Netflix series streaming on 6/27)

The basement is cool again, y’all. Leia Forman has returned to her hang-out spot in 1996, and Red and Kitty are fortunately still kicking. Don’t expect to see Ashton and Mila appear this season, but there will be some other original-cast cameos. Not Danny Masterson, obv, but some non-villains are on tap.

Avail TBA

100 Days to Indy: Season 2

Avail. 6/1

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil’s Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation

Supacell

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

The Whirlwind