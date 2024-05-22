Glen Powell is everywhere these days. He’s playing beach football with Tom Cruise, taking off his clothes with Sydney Sweeney, working with fellow Texan Richard Linklater, and chasing tornados with Daisy Edgar-Jones. Or as I like to call it, the perfect weekend. But despite his charming near-omnipresence (which his parents recently made fun of), Powell is picky about which roles he takes — even when it’s a reboot of one of his favorite films.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Powell turned down a starring role in the Jurassic World reboot. “Jurassic is one of my favorite movies. It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’m not doing that movie because I read the script and I immediately was like, my presence in this movie doesn’t help it,” the actor explained. “And the script’s great. The movie’s going to fucking kill. It’s not about that. It’s about choosing where you’re going to make an audience happy and where you’re going to make yourself happy.”

Chris Pratt agreeing to star in Jurassic World led him down the road to voicing Garfield in The Garfield Movie. Powell: you just lost your chance at playing Heathcliff.

Hit Man comes out in select theaters on May 24 before making its streaming debut on Netflix on June 7. Meanwhile, the Jurassic World reboot, which is written by Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp and stars Scarlett Johansson and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, has a July 2, 2025 release date.

