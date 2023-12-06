Squid Game: The Challenge began with 456 contestants. It’s now down to three: Sam (Player 016), Mai (Player 287), and Phill (Player 451). Tonight’s winner will take home $4.56 million, and all they had to do was use condoms as chapstick and allegedly risk getting hypothermia. If that sounds intriguing, applications are open for season two of the Netflix reality series.

“Now it’s your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest ever social experiment!” the casting application reads. “This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor and walk away with a life-changing $4.56 million cash prize.” The prize will presumably be even higher in season two.

To apply, you have to fill out a form, as well as upload two recent photos and a one-minute video “telling us about yourself, why you want to be on Squid Game: The Challenge, what your game plan would be and what you would do with a huge $4.56 million cash prize if you won.” With that money, I would buy bribe Netflix to bring back Mindhunter.

You can apply here. The Squid Game: The Challenge season one finale airs tonight, December 6th, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Netflix.