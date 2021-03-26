Netflix continues to crush the content game with an impressive variety of offerings after we crossed the year mark of the pandemic. No one knows exactly how they’ve kept things coming, but why question a streaming miracle? This week, there’s ton of original offerings are on the way, including a series that’s tangential to Sherlock Holmes. There’s an Eric Andre movie that’s guaranteed to have you forgetting all about life, a documentary about the perils of fishing, an epic adventure involving a Dragon Knight, a cooking competition show, and more. Honestly, you’ll never be able to watch everything here this weekend, and that’s part of the beauty of this list.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Bad Trip (Netflix film streaming 3/26)

This film stars Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery being totally outrageous alongside Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. Andre produced and helped write, so you know you’re in for a treat, and this hidden-camera comedy hails from one of the dudes who brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa. Get ready for cross-country pranks on a road trip on unsuspecting audiences who are not prepared for the mayhem. Oh, and Haddish dangles Andre off a rooftop, which sounds like a real good time.

The Irregulars: (Netflix series streaming 3/26)

This series is set in 19th century London, where Dr. Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes enlist a group of misfits to solve supernatural crimes. Watson is said to be sinister in this series, and Holmes is simply mysterious, so this group is probably on their own to fight a dark power to save humanity, both in London and around the globe.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix series streaming 3/24)

A renowned Dragon Knight (Davion) ends up over his head in this sweeping fantasy series about how he strives to wipe the world of scourge. He ends up running into both a dragon and a princess (who’s doing duty on her own mission) while also finding himself unable to extricate himself from situations that he never would have thought possible.

Seaspiracy (Netflix film streaming 3/24)

This documentary (from the co-creator of Cowspiracy) hopes to illuminate how human behavior inflicts alarming and widespread harm upon the seas. From pollution caused by fishing gear and plastics to all of the damage caused by fishing itself (both illegal and otherwise), humans are taking a toll on the planet that could jeopardize its future (and mankind’s future as well).

Nailed It! Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 3/26)

The Emmy-nominated series is back with homemakers now pairing up to compete for $10,000 prizes by recreating edible masterpieces. Some of these delicious treats are inspired by Greek mythology, and some are simply family recipes from Grandma. All are guaranteed to give you the munchies.

Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix film streaming 3/24)

Hansel and Gretel are secret agents in this film with magic, clever thinking, and team work to guide them on a quest to find a king.