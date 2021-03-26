Netflix continues to crush the content game with an impressive variety of offerings after we crossed the year mark of the pandemic. No one knows exactly how they’ve kept things coming, but why question a streaming miracle? This week, there’s ton of original offerings are on the way, including a series that’s tangential to Sherlock Holmes. There’s an Eric Andre movie that’s guaranteed to have you forgetting all about life, a documentary about the perils of fishing, an epic adventure involving a Dragon Knight, a cooking competition show, and more. Honestly, you’ll never be able to watch everything here this weekend, and that’s part of the beauty of this list.
Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.
Bad Trip (Netflix film streaming 3/26)
This film stars Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery being totally outrageous alongside Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. Andre produced and helped write, so you know you’re in for a treat, and this hidden-camera comedy hails from one of the dudes who brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa. Get ready for cross-country pranks on a road trip on unsuspecting audiences who are not prepared for the mayhem. Oh, and Haddish dangles Andre off a rooftop, which sounds like a real good time.
The Irregulars: (Netflix series streaming 3/26)
This series is set in 19th century London, where Dr. Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes enlist a group of misfits to solve supernatural crimes. Watson is said to be sinister in this series, and Holmes is simply mysterious, so this group is probably on their own to fight a dark power to save humanity, both in London and around the globe.
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix series streaming 3/24)
A renowned Dragon Knight (Davion) ends up over his head in this sweeping fantasy series about how he strives to wipe the world of scourge. He ends up running into both a dragon and a princess (who’s doing duty on her own mission) while also finding himself unable to extricate himself from situations that he never would have thought possible.
Seaspiracy (Netflix film streaming 3/24)
This documentary (from the co-creator of Cowspiracy) hopes to illuminate how human behavior inflicts alarming and widespread harm upon the seas. From pollution caused by fishing gear and plastics to all of the damage caused by fishing itself (both illegal and otherwise), humans are taking a toll on the planet that could jeopardize its future (and mankind’s future as well).
Nailed It! Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 3/26)
The Emmy-nominated series is back with homemakers now pairing up to compete for $10,000 prizes by recreating edible masterpieces. Some of these delicious treats are inspired by Greek mythology, and some are simply family recipes from Grandma. All are guaranteed to give you the munchies.
Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix film streaming 3/24)
Hansel and Gretel are secret agents in this film with magic, clever thinking, and team work to guide them on a quest to find a king.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 3/17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
Avail. 3/18
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions
The Fluffy Movie
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines
Avail. 3/19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
Avail. 3/20
Jiu Jitsu
Avail. 3/22
Navillera
Philomena
Avail. 3/23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
Avail. 3/24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
Avail. 3/25
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
Secret Magic Control Agency
Avail. 3/26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Avail. 3/29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Rainbow High: Season 1
Avail. 3/30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Avail. 3/31
At Eternity’s Gate
Haunted: Latin America
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 3/25
Blood Father
The Hurricane Heist
Leaving 3/26
Ghost Rider
Leaving 3/27
Domino
Leaving 3/30
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/31
Arthur
Chappaquiddick
Enter the Dragon
God’s Not Dead
Hedgehogs
Inception
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kung Fu Hustle
Molly’s Game
Money Talks
School Daze
Secret in Their Eyes
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sinister Circle
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver
The Bye Bye Man
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Prince & Me
Weeds: Seasons 1-7