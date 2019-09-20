Netflix has plenty of laughs in store for binge-lovers this week with the return of two comedy favorites. Zach Galifianakis delivers a film follow-up to his cult web series/talk show, Between Two Ferns. He’s going on the road this time, antagonizing new celebrities along the way and (possibly) killing Matthew McConaughey. And for animation fans, another season of Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s fantasy series, Disenchantment, is here to take us on a magical, boozy adventure. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 20th.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix film streaming 9/20)

Zach Galifianakis brings back his beloved comedy talk show, this time in movie form. The viral internet series that saw the funny-man sit down for awkward interviews with celebs and presidents was picked up by Funny or Die, and it seems that Will Ferrell wants the final ten episodes he’s owed, so Zach and his crew go on the road to have some rather hostile chats with people like Bradley Cooper, Keanu Reeves, and David Letterman. If you need a quick refresher of Zach’s most uncomfortable interviews — ya know, to prepare you for the cringe-fest ahead — we’ve got you covered.

Disenchantment: Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 9/20)

Season two of Matt Groening’s animated series returns this week as booze-loving Princess Bean goes sailing in search of her half-elf sidekick, Elfo. Of course, she’s also got to face her murderous mother brought back to life with a magical elixir, an exorcist, and her own destiny, which apparently involves magical powers and a centuries-old war between good and evil.