Marvel

Netflix is closing out 2018 with a few surprises for its subscribers.

The streaming platform dropped the latest Avengers flick on Christmas day, giving Marvel fans everywhere a chance to rehash debates about Thanos and his weirdly-shaped chin. And if the genocide of an entire galaxy just isn’t your thing, Netflix also gifted fans with news that a feature-length Black Mirror episode would arrive before the new year. Of course, battling the fog of leftover eggnog and excess sugar consumption can make it tough to keep up with everything new on the streaming platform so we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s coming to (and leaving) Netflix the week of December 28th.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix film streaming 12/28)

Netflix surprised fans by announcing a new episode of Black Mirror would be landing on the streaming platform this week. Bandersnatch, which is being labeled as a feature-length special, may or may not be the choose-your-own-adventure episode we’ve been hearing rumors of, but it looks mindblowing nonetheless. The film follows a young programmer designing a new video game based on an epic fantasy novel, but things quickly spiral out of control when the game causes him to lose his grip on reality. Lit buffs might recognize the titular Bandersnatch as a character in Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, which is also about a mind-bending journey through a fantasy land. In other words, be prepared for one insane, trippy experience from this one.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War (film streaming 12/25)

Netflix gave Marvel fans everywhere the ultimate Christmas gift when it dropped the latest Avengers flick on Christmas day. It’s the perfect time to re-watch Thano snap his way through the genocide of an entire galaxy considering the last phase of the MCU is set to hit theaters early next year. There are other reasons to love the film too. The Russo brothers are masters at cramming each member of their large, talented cast into as many frames as possible, and the fight sequences aren’t that bad either. What is still tough to watch though is Peter Parker’s heartbreaking goodbye to Tony Stark. If “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good” doesn’t make you tear up even a little, you’re dead inside.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 12/24/2018

Hi Score Girl (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Magicians: Season 3

Avail. 12/25/2018

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Avail. 12/26/2018

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

YOU

Avail. 12/28/2018

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (NETFLIX FILM)

Instant Hotel (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

La noche de 12 años (NETFLIX FILM)

Selection Day (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

When Angels Sleep (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Yummy Mummies (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 12/31/18:

Troy

Leaving 1/1/19:

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Leaving 1/4/19:

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World