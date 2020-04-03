We’ve made it to April, but the joke’s on us because this quarantine is still going strong. Luckily, Netflix is giving us plenty of entertainment while we’re all trapped in our personal terror domes. A new comedy starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson? Yes, please. The return of The Matrix trilogy? We’ll swallow that pill. More proof that Mark Zuckerberg is actually the worst a la The Social Network? Request accepted.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of April 3.

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix film streaming 4/3)

Sure, watching billions of minutes worth of The Office means we’re probably all sick of Andy Bernard by now but look, Ed Helms is just trying to give us some good content to laugh at right now. Don’t punish him for the mistakes of the show’s later seasons. Here, he and Taraji P. Henson star in this action-packed comedy about the unlikely partnership between a 12-year-old kid and a police officer. Helms plays Coffee, a cop who starts dating Henson’s Vanessa and quickly finds himself on the bad side of Vanessa’s young son, Kareem. The boy’s plan to break the couple up begins with him hiring fugitives to take Coffee out, but things get complicated when Kareem stumbles upon a secret criminal network and Coffee has to help him get out of his mess alive.

The Matrix Trilogy (film series streaming 4/1)

The Wachowski sisters created one of the greatest sci-fi films in cinematic history with their mind-bending Matrix trilogy and now that it’s back on Netflix, we should pay our respects. Keanu Reeves plays Neo, a young man unplugged from the matrix — a kind of alternate reality that keeps humans docile, so machines can harvest their life energy. He teams up with a band of rebels fighting the machines (Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus and Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity) and faces off against a henchman named Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving). The real draw of this trilogy, besides its inventive storyline, is the CGI effects that help pull off the most imaginative fight sequences you’ll ever see on the big screen.

The Social Network (film streaming 4/1)

It’s hard not to watch this Aaron Sorkin-penned, David Fincher-directed masterpiece and have your viewing experience colored by Facebook, and founder Mark Zuckerberg’s, many political misdealings but in the age of social distancing, this almost feels like required viewing. Jesse Eisenberg plays the boy genius, an outcast whose brainchild is the product of a bad breakup and sexism. He partners with Andrew Garfield’s business-minded Eduardo Saverin and the two create the famous social networking site before Zuckerberg outs his friend and alienates himself. The story isn’t new, but watching it play out is still thrilling, mostly because Eisenberg is just so great at being a prick.