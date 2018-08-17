Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘Disenchantment’

Netflix

Summer is ending soon, but things are just heating up over on Netflix. The streaming platform is planning to launch a slew of original titles this fall, and it’s getting a head start in August with a couple of reality series and an animated fantasy-adventure from The Simpson’s mastermind, Matt Groening. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of August 17th, including a new season of a popular CW sci-fi series and a Futurama-esque followup.

Disenchantment (series streaming August 16th)

Simpsons creator Matt Groening has a new animated comedy coming to Netflix. This one follows a rebellious princess who decides to eschew her royal duties in favor of adventure (with a good-natured elf and a demon in tow). The series looks like it hopes to be a medieval fantasy riff off Futurama, but we’ll have to wait and see if it has that kind of magic.

The 100: Season 5 (series streaming August 15th)

The CW’s teen apocalyptic drama’s fifth season lands on Netflix this week with some big changes in store for the remaining delinquents. A six-year time jump and a group of mass-murdering prisoners changes the landscape of Earth as Clarke fights to protect her new family, Bellamy tries to get back to the ground, and Octavia leads her new army underground.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 8/11/18

No Country for Old Men

Avail. 8/13/18

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Avail. 8/15/18

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Avail. 8/16/18

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Avail. 8/17/18

Disenchantment (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Magic for Humans (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Pinky Malinky (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Stay Here (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Motive (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ultraviolet (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 8/23/18:

Sausage Party