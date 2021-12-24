Good news, everyone. We are almost done with 2021, and 2022 must surely be better, right? Let’s not think about it too hard. Instead, let’s get down with forgetting about our troubles with Netflix. At the top of the pile this week is a show that’s a controversial sugar cookie and will make you think about absolutely nothing of consequence. Sometimes, that’s what the streaming doctor called for, but if you wanted to get a little more cerebral, Adam McKay is here with a satirical meditation upon what happens when a massive asteroid’s on a direct collision path with Earth. Cheery stuff.
Elsewhere, Netflix has a new standup comedy special for you from a regular, a grumpy Santa Grandpa, a Spanish romcom series, as well as an outer-space series that runs off the beaten path. In short, you’ll have plenty to watch after all the Christmas-present arrangements are reduced to piles of torn up wrapping paper and smashed boxes. Happy Holidays!
Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.
Emily In Paris: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/22)
God help us all, this show will once again be binged into oblivion. Lily Collins returns as the stereotypically clueless and culturally offensive American who’s taking Par-ee by storm, one Instagram post at a time. The twist here is that Emily actually attempts to learn French this season, but of course, expect a ton of other drama because she slept with that hot chef and is still very good friends with the hot chef’s girlfriend. Please let the gross, unwashed skillet make a comeback and have some terrible karaoke tunes to accompany the Carrie Bradshaw of today, courtesy of primetime TV king Darren Star.
Don’t Look Up (Netflix film streaming 12/14)
An A-list cast (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande) team up with director Adam McKay to tear apart the 24-hour news cycle. In the process, they’re navigating the surprisingly conflicted reaction to an asteroid that’s about to make contact with Earth. Given what we now know (in real life) about how humanity can’t seem to agree that survival is the best option, this movie should satire the hell out of everything.
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix series stand-up special 12/21)
The multi-Grammy nominee and prolific everydude is back onstage to joke about billionaires and bikers. Hopefully, those two subjects intersect at some point. If not, that’s a lost opportunity.
The Silent Sea: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 12/22)
In the future, Earth has f*cked itself up so much that the whole planet is essentially a desert. To attempt to work around this issue, a special team heads to an abandoned moon research facility to retrieve a potential magic bullet.
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/24)
Ana and Mariana pick up after last season’s cliffhanger with a decision to go their separate ways despite their deep ties and, you know, those babies. However, they will likely find that they cannot go back to creating their own dream families without each other.
The Grumpy Christmas (Netflix film streaming 12/22)
Grumpy Grandpa/Don Servando (Héctor Bonilla) of The Patriarch joins up with extended family and a commune of hippies. That sounds dubious already, but they decide to spend Christmas at the beach, where Don meets his ultimate nemesis. Soon, we’ve got a war of wills, and hopefully, this won’t dampen everyone’s holiday spirit.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 12/20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Avail. 12/21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
Avail. 12/22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Avail. 12/23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Avail. 12/24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Avail. 12/25
Single’s Inferno
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Avail. 12/26
Lulli
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 12/30
Winchester
Leaving 12/31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac