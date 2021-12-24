Good news, everyone. We are almost done with 2021, and 2022 must surely be better, right? Let’s not think about it too hard. Instead, let’s get down with forgetting about our troubles with Netflix. At the top of the pile this week is a show that’s a controversial sugar cookie and will make you think about absolutely nothing of consequence. Sometimes, that’s what the streaming doctor called for, but if you wanted to get a little more cerebral, Adam McKay is here with a satirical meditation upon what happens when a massive asteroid’s on a direct collision path with Earth. Cheery stuff.

Elsewhere, Netflix has a new standup comedy special for you from a regular, a grumpy Santa Grandpa, a Spanish romcom series, as well as an outer-space series that runs off the beaten path. In short, you’ll have plenty to watch after all the Christmas-present arrangements are reduced to piles of torn up wrapping paper and smashed boxes. Happy Holidays!

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Emily In Paris: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/22)

God help us all, this show will once again be binged into oblivion. Lily Collins returns as the stereotypically clueless and culturally offensive American who’s taking Par-ee by storm, one Instagram post at a time. The twist here is that Emily actually attempts to learn French this season, but of course, expect a ton of other drama because she slept with that hot chef and is still very good friends with the hot chef’s girlfriend. Please let the gross, unwashed skillet make a comeback and have some terrible karaoke tunes to accompany the Carrie Bradshaw of today, courtesy of primetime TV king Darren Star.

Don’t Look Up (Netflix film streaming 12/14)

An A-list cast (Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande) team up with director Adam McKay to tear apart the 24-hour news cycle. In the process, they’re navigating the surprisingly conflicted reaction to an asteroid that’s about to make contact with Earth. Given what we now know (in real life) about how humanity can’t seem to agree that survival is the best option, this movie should satire the hell out of everything.

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix series stand-up special 12/21)

The multi-Grammy nominee and prolific everydude is back onstage to joke about billionaires and bikers. Hopefully, those two subjects intersect at some point. If not, that’s a lost opportunity.

The Silent Sea: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 12/22)

In the future, Earth has f*cked itself up so much that the whole planet is essentially a desert. To attempt to work around this issue, a special team heads to an abandoned moon research facility to retrieve a potential magic bullet.

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/24)

Ana and Mariana pick up after last season’s cliffhanger with a decision to go their separate ways despite their deep ties and, you know, those babies. However, they will likely find that they cannot go back to creating their own dream families without each other.