Netflix is keeping things upbeat this week before we head into spooky October. In doing so, the streaming service has dropped a high-profile film and appealing series — a movie with a couple of A-listers and a comedy show about a former sneakerhead — to keep the binging coming. Two Netflix darlings, Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill, along with the dashing Sam Claflin star in Enola Holmes, and a stay-at-home dad’s still proving that he’s got what it takes to hustle with both style and street smarts.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 25.

Enola Holmes (Netflix film streaming 9/23)

Netflix loves Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, who’s now making her turn as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola Holmes. As a bonus, The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill is onboard to play Sherlock with Sam Claflin stepping in as Mycroft Holmes, and between the two of them, they have the fancy hair and twirling-of-mustaches quotient covered. Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer should make this an even more interesting affair, especially given the story: after Enola’s mother (Helena Bonham Carter) disappears without a trace on her daughter’s sixteenth birthday. Sherlock and Mycroft determine to ship the teen off to finishing school, where she’d become a “proper” lady. She’s not having it and strikes out on her own find her mother.

Sneakerheads (Netflix series streaming 9/25)

An ex-sneakerhead and stay-at-home dad, Devin, jumps back into the game and realizes that he’s got to turn his hustle around after losing five G’s in a get-rich-quick scheme. Before his wife finds out what’s amiss, Devin must go on the hunt for the holy grail of hard-to-find shoes, “Zeroes,” along with a ragtag gathering of fellow shoe addicts. The series stars Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, and Aja Evans.