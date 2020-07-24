This week, Netflix gives us a new season of a breakout German comedy, a sequel to a hit rom-com, and an animated flick starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

The stakes only get higher in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)‘s second season as Moritz’s online empire grows. Joey King gives us more comedy and heartbreak in The Kissing Booth 2. And Krasinski, Blunt, and Danny DeVito play a trio trying to save a circus with the help of magical cookies. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of July 24.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The first season of this German comedy exploded onto Netflix last year and was quickly renewed for a second season. Based on a weird, unbelievable, true story, the show follows an entrepreneurial high school student, who grows Europe’s largest online drug ring in the hopes of impressing the girl he loves. This season, Moritz gets in over his head as his business continues to boom, costing him relationships in his personal life and leading to some dangerous confrontations with competing drug lords.

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Back in 2018, this rom-com starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi became the most rewatched original film in Netflix’s content library, and they’re hoping to recapture those eyes for a sequel that sees King’s Elle starting her senior year of high school and fielding new romantic interests while boyfriend Noah attends college at Harvard.

Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt lead the voice cast of this long-delayed animated comedy. The story has something to do with a box of enchanted animal crackers, an evil uncle, and a family trying to save the circus, but here’s what sold us: Danny DeVito as a sad, animated clown.