This week, Netflix gives us a new season of a breakout German comedy, a sequel to a hit rom-com, and an animated flick starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
The stakes only get higher in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)‘s second season as Moritz’s online empire grows. Joey King gives us more comedy and heartbreak in The Kissing Booth 2. And Krasinski, Blunt, and Danny DeVito play a trio trying to save a circus with the help of magical cookies. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of July 24.
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The first season of this German comedy exploded onto Netflix last year and was quickly renewed for a second season. Based on a weird, unbelievable, true story, the show follows an entrepreneurial high school student, who grows Europe’s largest online drug ring in the hopes of impressing the girl he loves. This season, Moritz gets in over his head as his business continues to boom, costing him relationships in his personal life and leading to some dangerous confrontations with competing drug lords.
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Back in 2018, this rom-com starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi became the most rewatched original film in Netflix’s content library, and they’re hoping to recapture those eyes for a sequel that sees King’s Elle starting her senior year of high school and fielding new romantic interests while boyfriend Noah attends college at Harvard.
Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt lead the voice cast of this long-delayed animated comedy. The story has something to do with a box of enchanted animal crackers, an evil uncle, and a family trying to save the circus, but here’s what sold us: Danny DeVito as a sad, animated clown.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 7/18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
Avail. 7/19
The Last Dance
Avail. 7/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)
Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)
Avail. 7/22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)
Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs (Netflix Original)
Spotlight
Avail. 7/23
The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)
Avail. 7/24
A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix Film)
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 7/25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving 7/26
Country Strong
Leaving 7/28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving 7/29
The Incredibles 2
Leaving 7/31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory