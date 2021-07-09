The long and sultry days are officially upon us, and Netflix knows that you want to stay inside (more than you probably thought you did) this summer. The streaming service lined up all manner of content for you this week, from family-friendly fare to straight-up R-rated offerings. First up, Tim Robinson returns with a sophomore season full of his most refreshingly absurd and blunt and self-aware brand of humor. Next, the Fear Street franchise has a second installment of its own, only a week after the first edition dropped. Then comes the battle between cat people and dog lovers, and you know what? Maybe one can respect both sides of the pet-loving ballgame. That’s not all that you can choose from, although we chose the most bingeworthy selections, to make life a little bit easier.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/6)

Get ready for more insanely absurdist (and almost therapeutically refreshing) sketch comedy from creator and writer Tim Robinson. He’s back with partner Zach Kanin for more of turning the most mundane and bizarre life moments into shouty hilarity, and guest stars this season include Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Paul Walter Hauser, Tim Heidecker, and many more. If you haven’t had the pleasure of digging into Robinson’s work, and you love Adam Sandler and Chris Farley’s exaggerated humor, yet crowned with an especially self-aware twist, you must plop this show into your queue.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (Netflix film streaming 7/9)

One week after Part 1’s release, the franchise goes back to Shadyside, where summer vacation’s on tap, which means summer camp and someone who wishes to commit murder. In short, a group of campers discover that their town’s horrifying happenings might be connected to what they’re going through now, and they need to shut down the impending perpetrator, fast.

Biohackers: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/9)

An abducted women awakens with no memory of what transpired, but she does discover a note-to-self that proves to be quite useful in informing her that, well, she needs to figure out what the heck happened because she’s in imminent danger. She must then team up with someone that she doesn’t trust at all.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix series streaming 7/9)

Based upon the survival horror video games (and surely, you’ve seen at least a few of the films) comes this Netflix original anime series that follows up on 2017’s Resident Evil: Vendetta CGI film with more franchise entries apparently on the way.

Dogs: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/8)

The best friend of man everyone (who knows what’s good for them) is here to stake a claim on you. In this four-episode season, four lucky humans — an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, and a university mascot handler — tell stories of these remarkable creatures and how they’re truly family.

Cat People: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/8)

Well, some people side with the felines, rather than the canines, in the battle for human hearts. This show will explore exactly why “cat people” are so devoted even in the face of negative stereotypes while also revealing their powerful bonds with these somewhat stuffy and frustratingly independent creatures.