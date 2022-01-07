2022 is officially on the scene, thank goodness. Netflix has plenty of excellent stuff coming our way in the coming weeks, but the streaming service is taking an unusual route this week: all of the new original content releases are pretty tame. Fortunately, there’s plenty of licensed content that entered the library as of January 1, so there’s no shortage of potential queue additions for you. So, even if you’ve already watched two of the better new original Netflix show seasons (The Witcher, Cobra Kai) that recently hit the streaming service, then you are still in luck.

Two pretty incredible vampire movies (Interview With The Vampire, The Lost Boys) from decades past arrived this week. Feel free to revisit them or watch them for the first time for all of their pop-culture glory and undeniably beautiful bloodsuckers. In addition, all of The Twilight Saga is still available to stream, but only for about a week longer until those sparkly vamps evaporate.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Interview With The Vampire (Warner bros. film streaming 1/1)

No one took Tom Cruise seriously when he plucked up this Anne Rice-created role, and boy, did he ever show us. As Lestat, Tom dominated the night while showing the ropes to Louis, portrayed to perfection by a tortured Brad Pitt. Christian Slater and Antonio Banderas shone in their limited roles, and this was the breakout role for young Kirsten Dunst, who proved to be a menacing little Claudia. Not even for a moment will you find this film to be scary, but the performance are captivating, and the Guns ‘n’ Roses finale strikes the right note.

The Lost Boys (Warner Bros. film streaming 1/1)

Lord have mercy. Vampires have never, ever been this cool, and all due credit goes to Joel Schumacher and a menacing, trenchcoat-wearing Kiefer Sutherland for making the annoying Frog Brothers not matter so much here. Dianne Weist and Jamie Gertz and Jason Patric and Alex Winter all hop into this pulpy bloodsucker saga while giving it their all, and that sax guy remains unforgettable. Yep, this was a Coreys project, as well, but one can never forget Kiefer’s immortal chant: “Be one of us.” Yes, please.

The Twilight Saga (Summit Entertainment film leaving 1/15)

These movies weren’t high art, but admittedly, they were incredibly watchable, both from an escapist and a humorist standpoint. Both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have managed to eclipse the franchise with awards-circuit fare, and back then, who knew that we’d be talking about the latest actress to hit the screen as Princess Diana and a hard-boiled prequel version of Bruce Wayne? Sit back and enjoy the mind candy (along with roles played by Michael Sheen and Billy Burke, Bryce Dallas Howard, and J.D. Pardo, among many others) before it disappears in the sparkle of daylight.

Rebelde: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/5)

Here comes a sequel to the Mexican telenovela/soap opera that’s insanely popular in Argentina. The story revolves around a snooty boarding school where one can barely stomach the drama while students fight during a Battle of the Bands. Everyone here wants a musical career, but of course, there’s romantic and friendship-related hijinks along the way, along with a secret society that’s pulling strings.

Action Pack: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/4)

Park the kiddos in front of this one, so they can follow a new superhero class who operate on both hearts and smarts while vanquishing the villains who descend upon Hope Springs.