Netflix continues to churn out crowd favorites with no end in sight, and that’s a welcome reality as we head into the thick of holiday season. If you need some distractions from all that togetherness (or if you are avoiding it altogether due to the ongoing global situation), then you will be happy with that’s coming. The streaming service brings back several popular series this month, and that includes Cobra Kai with warring dojos and an unparalleled ability to unite generations with infuriatingly good writing. In addition, we’ll see the bewigged Henry Cavill return for more of The Witcher as that franchise keeps growing at a monstrous rate. And Emily In Paris and Crime Scene straddle two very different genres to ensure that you’ll never be bored this month.

Are we done yet? Nope. Netflix brings us a Benedict Cumberbatch movie and David Fincher’s love letter to movies. There’s also a fresh truckload of library content, including a Tom Cruise movie and some Final Destination movies. Very important note: Halt and Catch Fire is leaving before the middle of the month, and if you haven’t been lucky enough to watch it yet, then you’d best start binging all four seasons.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in December.

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 12/31)

The O.G. All Valley Karate Tournament confrontation took place 30 years ago, and Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence can’t get over it. Likewise, their respective dojos, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, attempt to join forces against John Kreese’s ownership of Cobra Kai, but of course, getting along will prove to be a bumpy road. Kreese has called in reinforcements in the form of form of his old Vietnam War buddy and co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver, who returns to the franchise. Who will win the spirit of karate in the Valley, and can Hawk and Tory keep their bully spirits alive while Johnny’s messing around with a crane kick? Most of the grown-ups are a-holes in their own way here, so hopefully, Samantha and Miguel can talk some sense into them.

Emily In Paris: Season 2 (Netflix film streaming 12/22)

God help us all, this show will once again be binged into oblivion. Lily Collins returns as the stereotypically clueless and culturally offensive American who’s taking Par-ee by storm, one Instagram post at a time. The twist here is that Emily actually attempts to learn French this season, but of course, expect a ton of other drama because she slept with that hot chef and is still very good friends with the hot chef’s girlfriend. Please let the gross, unwashed skillet make a comeback and have some terrible karaoke tunes to accompany the Carrie Bradshaw of this day and age, courtesy of primetime TV king Darren Star.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix film streaming 12/29)

Alright, so the above trailer happens to be for the first installment (The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel) in this series, which arrived through the game changing ways of director Joe Berlinger, who’s navigating from within the true crime genre. In this new installment, the Times Square Killer gets the spotlight, along with the the social and systemic forces that facilitated this serial murderer. In the process, all the danger and depravity of 1970s and early 1980s midtown Manhattan will make those few blocks a character of their own.

The Witcher: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/17)

It’s time to go on a swashbuckling rampage through destiny as Geralt of Rivia returns for more monster hunting on The Continent. Ciri and Geralt have finally found each other (in a paternal way), and she’s clearly now in training mode. The show’s got a lot to live up to, given that it defied expectations during its debut, and Henry Cavill has also revealed that his character will somehow be less grumpy this time around. Geralt will talk more, and maybe he’ll tell humble bard Jaskier to shove off once again, but he will have to enlist the guy for help, so get ready for another banger in the process. Meanwhile, Yennifer’s out on her own, and not doing so well after the Battle of Sodden, as she’s apparently working her way back toward Geralt’s neck of the woods. Killing Eve‘s Kim Bodnia will portray Vesimir, Geralt’s mentor, and Game Of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju will wear highly unflattering prosthetics. Good times!

The Power of the Dog (Netflix film streaming 12/1)

Benedict Cumberbatch briefly leaves the MCU to collaborate with director Jane Campion as he portrays a “charismatic rancher,” which is certainly something that we’ve never seen him do before. However, he’s got a sinister streak and terrorizes his brother and sister-in-law (played by real-life spouses Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst) while whistling and apparently never saying a word (at least in the above trailer). Cumberbatch Chills are a real thing, as you’ll witness from this film.