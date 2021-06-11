Summer’s almost here, and that might mean getting outside more, but also one more important thing: summer shows. Netflix made sure that the content won’t slow down, and in fact, things are speeding up with productions kicking into high gear around the globe. This week, a wildly popular French heist show returns, and a food-travel show is here to encourage you to gain several vicarious pounds. There’s also an animated Sony movie coming to your living room, some thriller movies, and a fresh and sharp-looking new original anime series from the streaming service. There’s somehow more, too, so we earmarked the best picks.

Lupin: Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 6/11)

This (the fancy French heist show starring Omar Sy) turned out to be a smash hit for Netflix in January. The overwhelming reaction even led the streamer to hustle fast to release Part 2, so that everyone could see how the beloved gentleman burglar would take revenge (against Hubert Pelligrini) for the abduction of his son, and by the way, we could probably use a lot more heisting as well? Give it to us. Of course, after that train station switcheroo in last season’s finale, we can expect police to redouble their efforts. So, Assane reenters as the most wanted man in France, and of course, he’ll tempt fate while executing a new plan that puts himself at risk. Along the way, black tie events, high-speed car chases, speeding motorboats, thrown punches, and a trip to the catacombs are in the cards. Everyone will eventually learn that they should never underestimate our protagonist because, my god, he never runs out of energy or ingenuity. “Nothing but magic,” as we hear Omar Sy say at the end of the trailer.

Fresh, Fried & Crispy: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming on 6/9)

You might gain 10 pounds while watching this show, which would fit right in with Guy Fieri’s adventures. The so-called Grandfather of Food Reviews on YouTube, Daym Drops, takes a cross-country trip across the United States to find the most decadent fried foods possible. There’s deep-fried Oreos (in San Diego), extra-crispy pork chops (in Birmingham), and more on the menu, and not only does he pop into actual restaurants, but home kitchens and food trucks are also part of the hunt. Get your appetites ready.

Trese: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 6/10)

The anime game grows bolder on this streaming service with a Manila-set series where mythical Philippine creatures (who are both malevolent and of supernatural nature) live among unaware humans. The title character, a detective named Alexandra Trese, finds herself going up against these creatures, who are apparently the rulers of the criminal underworld.

Wish Dragon (Netflix film streaming 6/11)

This Sony Pictures Animation movie revolves around a working-class college student and a cynical but powerful dragon who can grant her wishes and help realize dreams. Yet the film gets super existential while mulling over what’s really worth wishing for in life.

Awake (Netflix film streaming 6/9)

This post-apocalyptic yarn follows a mysterious global event that leaves mankind without sleep and without all electronics. A troubled ex-soldier might be able to fix things through a “cure” that happens to be her daughter, although she might lose her mind before she can piece everything together. Yikes.

Tragic Jungle (Netflix film streaming 6/9)

This story’s set in the 1920s Mayan jungle, where lawlessness and mythical ways rule near the Mexico-Belize border. A group of Mexican workers collide with a mysterious Belizian woman, which of course sends them into a desire-filled state, although there’s something else afoot. That would be the awakening of the legendary Xtabay being that might seal their destiny.