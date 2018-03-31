It seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of March 31st, including the continuing antics of a guy trying to off three children and a hip-hop documentary series. With the start of a new month, a large amount of titles will be purged from the Netflix library — including The Shawshank Redemption and Caddyshack — so hopefully you can catch some before they go.
Rapture, Season 1 (all episodes streaming 3/30)
Netflix’s latest docuseries focuses on in-depth stories from today’s leading hip-hop stars. It’s a loose premise of a show, allowing each episode to do it’s own thing, from a deep dive into Logic’s history and influences to following T.I. as he tries to make his music more socially conscious. It’s an interesting and heavy look into their lives for fans and newcomers alike, made even better by rich cinematography and direction.
A Series Of Unfortunate Events, Season 2 (all episodes streaming 3/30)
While the 2004 Jim Carrey version didn’t pan out, audiences have largely enjoyed the 2017 TV adaptation of the Lemony Snicket children novels, and its second season is no exception. The series follows the three inventive Baudelaire children through continued struggles and peril at the hands of Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) and the harsh world they inhabit. A Series Of Unfortunate Events remains over-the-top and quirky with a distinctive style of dialogue and set design.
Trailer Park Boys, Season 12 (all episodes streaming 3/30)
The boys are back again in this long-running series, the fifth since Netflix picked it up. The season starts with Bubbles attempting to push Julian and Ricky into getting decent, respectable jobs like him, which obviously doesn’t go well for the petty criminals as appliances get stolen and child labor laws are broken. The humor is certainly not for everyone, but fans of the crass trio will certainly be thrilled with more antics.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 3/27/18
Men on a Mission: 2018
Avail. 3/28/18
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
Avail. 3/30/18
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Titan— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/31/18
Let Me In
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 4/1/18
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
Leaving 4/3/18
Starry Eyes
Leaving 4/5/18
The Hallow
The Nightingale
