Netflix

We’re not saying that Netflix predicted that half the country would be frozen by a Polar Vortex this week, but it’s hard to believe their lineup of new films and original series that landed towards the end of January is a coincidence. If you’re trapped inside because of the cold, what else are you going to do but watch a Jake Gyllenhaal thriller about evil art come to life or a dark comedy series that forces its star Natasha Lyonne to constantly die in the funniest ways imaginable? And if that brand of weird doesn’t speak to you, there’s more mainstream hits, like Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, to keep you warm and comfortably situated on the couch. Because it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment, here’s a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of February 1st.

Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix film streaming 2/1)

If you’ve ever watched a Jake Gyllenhaal movie and thought, “Damn, that guy should play a bespectacled, vapid art critic in a supernatural thriller about high-end paintings trying to kill their owners” then this flick from Dan Gilroy is for you. The basic premise follows Gyllenhaal’s Morf Vandewalt (yes, that is his character’s real name), who begins investigating the deaths of art lovers after they purchase paintings by an unknown artist. Those paintings seem to be inhabited by a supernatural force intent on destroying whoever owns them in some kind of sick, twisted commentary on greed and capitalism in America. This film is going to be bonkers, you guys.

Russian Doll (Netflix series streaming 2/1)

Speaking of supernatural, Orange is The New Black actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy series that basically forces its star to have the Groundhog Day from hell experience in every episode. Lyonne plays a young woman named Nadia, who finds herself in a morbid loop after trying to escape a party thrown in her honor and dying as a result. Each day she wakes up, attends the party, and kicks the bucket in some hilariously brutal way. It’s dark subject matter, but Lyonne is able to mine the humor in it and put in a leading lady performance to boot.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp (film streaming 1/29)

Look, it’s hard to keep track of the Marvel Universe timeline so we’re not going to explain where Ant-Man and the Wasp fits into the grander scheme of this blockbuster monopoly. The only thing you really need to know about this action flick, which sees Paul Rudd returning to play the shrinking superhero and Evangeline Lily playing his partner in fighting crime, is that it’s a hell of a fun watch.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 1/27/19

Z Nation: Season 5

Avail. 1/29/19

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avail. 1/30/19

Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

Avail. 2/1/19

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 2/2/19

Cabin Fever

Leaving 2/3/19

Sing